Top Transportation Technology Trends

It’s that time of year again when industry analysts and technology pundits make predictions about the future. McKinsey & Company, a worldwide management consulting company, has also done the same. However, their predictions are based, in part, on a survey of more than 250 global shippers and logistics service providers. The survey included what technologies they are currently using as well as their planned investments.

McKinsey recently released a report on shippers’ and LSPs’ investments in transportation, warehousing, and planning technologies. 87% of shippers reported maintaining or increasing their technology investments from 2020. 93% said they plan to maintain or increase their spending over the next three years.

In terms of core technologies, a staggering 76% of logistics service providers and 64% of shippers have invested in transportation management systems. More advanced solutions include real-time transportation visibility, route optimization and telematics. 68% of LSPs and 56% of shippers have invested in these more advanced transportation solutions. More cutting-edge solutions, solutions that may or may not prove their worth, include delivery drones and hydrogen vehicles. These cutting-edge solutions are in the very early stages of development.

In transportation, digital freight purchasing and asset tracking and data mining are in wide use. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are beginning to expand for indoor transportation, advanced driving solutions and digital yard management. Cutting-edge technologies such as delivery drones and hydrogen vehicles are at low development and adoption levels. The top drivers for these investments are the needs for better cost, driver and productivity management.

Implementing the new system is not easy. Most companies cited developing business cases, change management and training as the main challenges they faced when implementing new solutions. Nearly 80% of LSPs and 68% of shippers cited cost/ROI analysis as the biggest challenge to transportation transformations.

The technology that could most change the face of transportation is autonomously operating semi-trailer trucks. Understanding when this technology will be implemented, how this roll-out might proceed, and which specific autonomous driving models are likely to win in the market are the biggest questions facing logistics executives. These very difficult questions were not addressed in this report.