A cryptocurrency trading veteran expects the two altcoins to continue their bullish rise alongside the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem as the digital asset markets show more strength.

Pseudonymous trader The Flow Horse tells his 188,000 followers on social media platform X that he is building a position in Stax (STX).

Stacks is a project that aims to enable the creation of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other decentralized applications on the Bitcoin network.

The businessman says,

“I started building my position in STX, also known as AppMost, and expanded further to whatever I could.

From a higher time perspective, the trend is starting to turn upward and some fundamental signals are shooting green – all key volume levels are being retaken.

Spot CVD (accumulated volume delta) on CB (Coinbase) has increased over the past two weeks alone, and OI (open interest) has performed well.

“I think we will see a reevaluation of the market soon with the arrival of the BTC ETF.”

waterfall: flow horse/x

At the time of writing, STX is trading at $0.835, up nearly 5% in the last 24 hours.

Following this, Flow is also bullish on Horse Ordinals (ORDI), a project that aims to add value to each Satoshi, Bitcoin’s smallest unit of value.

The businessman says,

“Am I missing something or from a technical and practical point of view, is ORDI that clear?

• No tricks here: FDV/MKT (fully diluted value vs market capitalization) ratio is 1:1

• low float

• Retrace all levels, i.e. if you sold, you sold too early and you were wrong.

waterfall: flow horse/x

At the time of writing, ORDI is trading at $31.82, up 34% from the last day.

Don’t miss a thing – sign up to receive email alerts straight to your inbox

check price action

Follow us TwitterFacebook and Telegram

Surf Hodl’s Daily Mix

View latest news headlines



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed on The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please note that your transfers and trades are at your own risk and any loss you incur is your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend the purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is it an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Image generated: journey halfway done

Source: dailyhodl.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech