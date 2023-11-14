Top trader says there are too many prices to be had for SUSHI and APCOIN – here are his goals – The Daily Hodl

November 14, 2023
Top trader says there are too many prices to be had for SUSHI and APCOIN – here are his goals


More rallies are on the way for major decentralized exchanges (DEXs) Sushi (SUSHI) and Apecoin APE, the digital asset tied to Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection, a crypto strategist says.

Pseudonymous analyst The Flow Horse told his 185,400 followers on social media platform X that SUSHI looks bullish after recovering the key price level of $1.

The trader thinks SUSHI could make gains of up to 76% from current levels.

“Sushi has accepted a move back to the low of the 2022 range. I would expect at least $1.50, then $1.80.

Another great looking technical setup with a pair that has most people scoffing at it.”

Source: flow horse/x

At the time of writing, SUSHI is valued at $1.02.

Next up is APCOIN, which traders think is getting ready for a breakout rally.

“I think it’s time for the monkey to be a monkey. This matter has rested while the pump cycle is making its way.

Thinking that we will see much higher prices in the near future.

“$1.50 is a key level, hold it and we trade down to July lows.”

Source: flow horse/x

Looking at the trader’s charts, he predicts that APE will rise to $1.80 if it breaks $1.50. At the time of writing, APE is trading at $1.45.

Another altcoin on the trader’s list is Filecoin (FIL), which is a crypto project designed to serve as a digital payment system for file storage and data retrieval. Flow Horse says FIL could see further upside after breaking above the $5 key resistance level.

“This is another one. There is no FIL ripper yet.

“Since posting about absorption the other day, but not looking as clear and steamy as the highest temperatures of summer.”

Source: flow horse/x

At the time of writing, FIL is valued at $5.40.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you incur are your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital asset, nor is Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Source: dailyhodl.com



