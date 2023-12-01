Top Stocks for December 2023

Top stocks are well-run companies with stable performance and future growth potential. They generally have strong fundamentals: consistent earnings, prudent levels of corporate debt and leads in their markets. These stocks not only offer the potential for capital growth as their stocks rise, but also often distribute dividends for those seeking passive income. Moreover, top stocks trade more shares and thus have enough liquidity to reduce your transaction costs.

Investors often compare top stocks to the Russell 3000 index, a broad measure of the U.S. stock market that includes 3,000 large publicly traded companies, or 96% of the investable U.S. equity market. Over the past 12 months, the benchmark has gained 14.9%, while each of its leading two components has gained more than 400%.

Below, we highlight the top stocks based on value, growth potential and momentum. All data is as of November 24, 2023.

Top Stocks with Best Value

The stocks below have the lowest trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, which measures a stock’s market value compared to its earnings per share. An elevated P/E ratio indicates increased expectations for future earnings growth, while a lower ratio may indicate an undervalued company. Investors use the P/E ratio to compare a stock’s valuation to the industry or market average.

price ($) Market Capitalization ($B) 12-month trailing P/E ratio Amplify Energy Corporation (AMPY) 6.28 0.24 0.72 Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) 6.85 7.55 1.45 Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) 133.35 2.47 1.53

Source: tradingview.com

Amplify Energy Corporation : The company explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the US, and has onshore and offshore wells and other properties. Oklahoma, the Rockies, southern California, eastern Texas, and northern Louisiana. The oil producer’s net income jumped from a profit of $9.8 million to a loss of $13.4 million between the second and third quarters this year, accounting for unrealized losses on commodity derivatives.

: The company explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the US, and has onshore and offshore wells and other properties. Oklahoma, the Rockies, southern California, eastern Texas, and northern Louisiana. The oil producer’s net income jumped from a profit of $9.8 million to a loss of $13.4 million between the second and third quarters this year, accounting for unrealized losses on commodity derivatives. Southwestern Energy Company : The firm explores for, develops and produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids in the US. It has two divisions: exploration and production and marketing. The energy giant’s debt continues to decline, from $4.4 billion at the end of 2022 to $4.1 billion at the end of the September quarter.

: The firm explores for, develops and produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids in the US. It has two divisions: exploration and production and marketing. The energy giant’s debt continues to decline, from $4.4 billion at the end of 2022 to $4.1 billion at the end of the September quarter. Gulfport Energy Corporation: The company explores and produces energy properties, with its principal properties spanning 261,000 net reservoir acres in eastern Ohio and Oklahoma. The oil and gas producer recently said it has achieved a grade “A” under MiQ methane emissions standards for natural gas production at all of its Appalachia operations.

Top Stocks with Highest Growth Potential

The stocks listed below have the lowest 12-month return on equity (ROE) ratios. This helps investors measure how effectively a company generates profits from shareholders’ equity. In other words, ROE indicates how well a company deploys investor capital to generate returns, and is calculated by dividing net income by shareholders’ equity. A high ROE should indicate a well-run company with future growth prospects.

price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-month trailing ROE ratio (%) Marriott International, Inc. (march) 209.75 61.60 1446.77 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) 39.84 6.82 1275.77 Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 310.67 309.20 1151.32

Source: tradingview.com

Marriott International, Inc. : The firm owns hotels, residences, timeshares and other accommodation properties globally. Some of its familiar brands include Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, and The Ritz-Carlton. In its latest quarter, the hotel chain operator said its revenue per available room rose 8.8% year-on-year due to strength in the Asia Pacific region.

: The firm owns hotels, residences, timeshares and other accommodation properties globally. Some of its familiar brands include Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, and The Ritz-Carlton. In its latest quarter, the hotel chain operator said its revenue per available room rose 8.8% year-on-year due to strength in the Asia Pacific region. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. :The firm behind the famous brand for mattresses and bedding has sales channels through retail partners, exclusive stores, and ecommerce platforms. This year, the company agreed to acquire Mattress Firm, America’s largest mattress retailer, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4.0 billion.

:The firm behind the famous brand for mattresses and bedding has sales channels through retail partners, exclusive stores, and ecommerce platforms. This year, the company agreed to acquire Mattress Firm, America’s largest mattress retailer, in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Home Depot, Inc.: company The largest home improvement retailer worldwide (2,300 stores in North America). It sells home building and gardening supplies and installation and rental services. The DIY big-box retailer is shifting to focus on millennial customers, launching a new homeownership site for first-time homeowners that serves as a sales channel and hub of resources for this growing market segment.

Top moving stocks

The stocks below have generated the highest total returns over the last 12 months. Momentum investing involves following the trends of this metric based on the view that the factors behind a stock’s performance are likely to continue to outperform its peers and the broader market.

price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) 13.92 764.59 468.21 Cymabe Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) 18.36 2.1 440.0 Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) 18.56 0.80 397.5 russell 3000 index N/A N/A 14.9

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : The firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for women’s cancers. The stock began its uptrend in late April to early May after the San Francisco biotech announced positive results for its breast cancer drug, OP-1250.

: The firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for women’s cancers. The stock began its uptrend in late April to early May after the San Francisco biotech announced positive results for its breast cancer drug, OP-1250. Cymabe Therapeutics, Inc. , company Develops treatments for liver and other chronic diseases. Its share price reached an all-time high in November after it announced positive phase three study results in the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, a liver disease that causes inflammation and scarring.

, company Develops treatments for liver and other chronic diseases. Its share price reached an all-time high in November after it announced positive phase three study results in the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, a liver disease that causes inflammation and scarring. Cabaletta Bio, Inc.: A clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s stock is trading near its all-time high, boosted by recent news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug application for the cell probe therapy. The drug will be studied in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness and fatigue.

Source: tradingview.com

