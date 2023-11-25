Top semiconductor companies control 98% of the global market

They are in our phones, cars, airplanes, and even fridges.

Semiconductor chips have become vital to modern lifestyles, and the largest semiconductor foundry companies earn billions of dollars from the widespread demand.

Visual Capitalist’s Marcus Lu and Pallavi Rao show in the following chart, the largest semiconductor foundry companies by percentage of global revenue in Q1 2023, using data from trendforce,

We expose data from companies that operate only foundries (fabrication plants) that manufacture chips for customers, also known as “pure-play” foundries, as well as companies that operate their Designs and manufactures its own chips, known as integrated device manufacturers. “Fableless” manufacturers that only design and do not manufacture their own chips are not included.

Semiconductor Foundry Companies by Revenue

Topping the list and dwarfing every other company in terms of revenue share TSMC Which generated 60% of the entire industry’s revenue (or about $17 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.

Founded in 1987, TSMC is a pure-play foundry that has become Taiwan’s largest company and produces products for a number of customers including Apple, NVIDIA and AMD.

Foundry revenue lags behind integrated equipment maker TSMC SAMSUNGSouth Korea’s largest company, earning $3.4 billion (12.4% of industry revenue) from its semiconductor manufacturing business.

GlobalFoundries from America, umc and from Taiwan SMIC China joins the top five, each accounting for about 6% of the industry’s revenue share in the first quarter of 2023. China dropped out of AMD’s manufacturing arm in 2009 when the company became redundant.

The concentration of industry in semiconductors is clear. For example, the top 10 semiconductor foundry companies account for 98% of the entire industry’s revenue. Furthermore, 90% of the market is dominated by companies from just three Asian countries: Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

