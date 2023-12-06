Top research reports for Alphabet, NVIDIA and Roche

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output from our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily includes new research reports on 16 leading stocks including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY). These research reports have been selected from approximately 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Alphabet Shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Services industry in the year-to-date period (+48.5% vs. +47.6%). The company’s strong cloud division is supporting substantial revenue growth. Furthermore, the expansion of data centers will continue to strengthen its presence in the cloud space.

Additionally, major updates to its search section are enhancing search results. Additionally, the strong focus on AI technologies and innovation in the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Furthermore, its deep focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind.

Alphabet’s growing presence in the autonomous driving sector is contributing well. Its growing efforts to establish a foothold in the healthcare industry are another positive aspect. However, sluggishness in the company’s network advertising business remains a hindrance. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and rising expenses are a matter of concern.

shares of NVIDIA Zacks Semiconductor – General has outperformed the industry over the past six months (+24.3% vs. +20.3%). The company’s compute and networking revenues are growing from strong growth in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and accelerated computing.

The datacenter end-market business is likely to benefit from growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. The increase in hyperscale demand and solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds.

Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to increase its presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics sector. However, weak demand for chips used in the professional visualization end-market is likely to hurt its near-term prospects.

shares of Roche The Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry has underperformed over the past six months (-9.1% vs. +7.0%). The company’s performance has been hit by lower COVID-19-product-related sales, which has significantly impacted its earnings, even as the diagnostics base business and new drugs have maintained growth.

Sales are likely to be further affected by the expected decline in sales of COVID-19 products worth approximately CHF 4.5 billion. Competition from biosimilars to established cancer drugs such as Avastin, Mabthera/Rituxan and Herceptin has also hurt sales.

Still, newer drugs called Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Evrysdi, Phesgo, Polyvy and Tecentriq have performed well. Use of the new eye medicine Wabismo has been excellent. The company’s efforts to develop new medicines to address the decline in older medicines are encouraging.

Other notable reports we’re featuring today include Intuit Inc. (INTU), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and AT&T Inc.

Source: finance.yahoo.com