Top Rank Media Score Trust Visit zkSync
TrustLabs connects AI and security labs to fintech.
Trusta Labs Get seeds 3 times in 3 days, Started on 10/2022 and became the champion of Gitcoin Open Data Hackathon just a day before.
TrustGo clicks, CIBIL and rankings and airdrops zkSync, StarkNet, Linea at any time you provide. @CelestiaOrg offered a day to track Sybil 3 days ago, which may help track down AE Lam Retroactive Z. kSync/StarkNet/Linea.
Monetary – Maximum 25% Media Score:
• Balance on zkSync era: ≥100$ by ETH
• Balance on zkSync Lite: ≥20$ by ETH
• Volume download zkSync era: ≥10.000$
• Official bridge volume: ≥1000$ (over local bridge: more than 99 minutes
Engagement – Maximum 30% Media Score
• Active days, active weeks, active months (day/day/day): time 2-3 days/day
• Interaction zkSync Epoch: ≥100 transactions
• Interaction zkSync Lite: ≥10 transactions
• Conversation time period I’m here
I don’t have more than 99 days
Diversity – Maximum 15% Media Score
• Negotiating unique contracts: tng tác ≥8 cẩp hập giao dấc
• Unique protocols interacted with: Tongue Tack ≥5 Dapps (SyncSwap, PancakeSwap, Maverick, Orbiter, SpaceFi, HoldStation, ZNS Name Service..)
• Unique protocol categories interacted with:
I don’t have more than 99 days
Identity – up to 10% media score
• Gitcoin Passport: ≥ 20 minutes
• Claim Airdrop OP, UNI, ARB, DYDX, 1INCH
• Tung Mint NFT Libertas Omnibus
• Take a look at the app.ns domain.
• NTF Bored Apps Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Libertas Omnibus, Lens to Element.Market.
If you don’t want that just let AE know, if you want anything else > no problem
Age – Maximum 20% Media Score
• Days since first bridge: time since bridge ETH to L1>L2
• Days since first conversation: zkSync era used so far
• Days since first conversation about zkSync Lite: Downloads of zkSync Lite
After bridging the interaction during and after the zkSync era, zkSync Lite can still be downloaded at the same time.
zkSync airdropped to 625k in 5 days, AE ranking went from 500k to 500k. When you want to receive zkSync via AirDrop with TrustGo you can still do so.
Source: allinstation.com