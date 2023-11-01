Top performers in earnings season: Cloud solutions stocks worth owning

Arista Networks ANET reported earnings on Monday, October 30 and blew away earnings expectations, sending the stock to new all-time highs.

Arista Networks is a leading American technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performance networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments.

ANET stock has been one of the better performers this year, rising 80% through September. However, along with the broader market, it began to experience some aggressive selling over the past month as tensions rose overseas and interest rates hit a 17-year high.

But a banner quarter put an end to the selling as investors realized what they were giving up. Now they’re back in the market and rushing to buy back shares, sending the stock 25% higher in the last three days.

What’s holding investors back?

Arista Networks’ third-quarter sales of $1.51 billion beat analysts’ estimates by 2% and were up 28.3% year-over-year, while earnings of $1.83 per share topped estimates by 16.1%.

The increase in profits was due to gross margin increasing from 60.6% in the second quarter to 62.4% in the current quarter and management raising its fourth quarter sales guidance to $1.5 – $1.55 billion, which exceeded expectations.

ANET enjoys Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) The ratings reflect upward-trending earnings revisions, raising the possibility of another rally in the near term.

Big Tech Customers

Arista Networks’ two largest customers are Microsoft msft and meta platform Meta, and announced a new deal this quarter with Oracle ORCL will add up to 5% to total sales. Some analysts also expect ANET to win additional contracts from the tech giant Alphabet GOOGL will build its customer list well in the near future.

Thanks to the continued explosion in cloud computing, especially the segment used in artificial intelligence development, Arista Networks is likely to experience a slower pace of growth in the near future.

Although Alphabet suffered heavy selling after last week’s earnings report, it noted that sales of its cloud computing segment grew 22% year-over-year. It should be noted that Alphabet beat on earnings, but still sold off.

Microsoft also beat estimates in its earnings report last week and became the second-largest cloud computing platform in the market Amazon AMZN showed strong growth. Cloud sales at Microsoft grew 19% year over year to $24.2 billion.

As the largest investor in ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, Microsoft is leading the industry in AI enabled software.

Evaluation

Today, Arista Networks is trading at a one-year forward earnings multiple of 36.5x, which is above the industry average and above its five-year average of 33x.

And while this is a premium valuation, it should be noted that EPS are projected to grow an average of 19% annually over the next 3-5 years, which shows why investors may be willing to pay up.

ground level

Arista Networks sits at the intersection of market-leading industries, with cloud computing and data centers on one side, and artificial intelligence on the other. Due to these secular headwinds, ANET is likely to be a long-term winner and it may be difficult to ever achieve a significant discount.

Source: finance.yahoo.com