Top of the glass cliff: Crisis management roles lead to shorter tenure of female CEOs than men

Women experience a “gender tenure gap” for shorter periods of time than men in CEO roles at publicly listed companies, according to new research, which may support the idea that female leaders face a “glass cliff.” Where they are set up to fail. ,

Analysis of companies listed on 12 stock exchanges around the world, including the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, shows that since 2018, women have lasted an average of 5.2 years as chief executives, compared to 8.1 years for men.

Laura Sanderson, UK head of executive search firm Russell Reynolds, which conducted the research, said the tenure gap was partly explained because some people had been chief executives for decades, including one who had been in the post for 39 years .

“While the sample size is too small to be significant, we also need to consider whether the data can support the glass cliff theory,” she said.

The glass cliff concept is that women are more likely to be appointed as leaders when an organization is in a time of crisis, so that their positions are more precarious than that of their male counterparts.

Michelle Ryan and Alexander Haslam, researchers at the University of Exeter, found in 2005 that women were more likely to be appointed as board members after a company’s share price performed poorly.

Professor Ryan, now director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at the Australian National University in Canberra, told Observer Russell Reynolds’ analysis “was robust and added to the scope of work in this area”.

“If women are more likely to take on leadership roles in times of crisis, that means their time in office is likely to be stressful, more intensely scrutinized, and shorter in tenure,” she said.

“This reduced tenure may be for a number of reasons – because there is often more turnover in times of crisis, because they are perceived as not performing well, even if their performance had been poor prior to their appointment, or because when things Things start changing all around, men come back into leadership roles.

Glass rocks are not universal, he said, but further research has found evidence in other areas. For example, in 2010 researchers established that women standing for the Conservatives were more likely to contest seats held by other parties by a greater margin.

There are currently nine women chief executives of FTSE 100 companies. Denise Wilson, chief executive of FTSE Women Leaders, which is seeking to increase the number of women on the boards of companies in the FTSE 350 and 50 of Britain’s largest private companies, said the gender tenure gap study was “an important part.” Research”.

“From a UK perspective, we have made significant progress for women in almost every metric and measurement,” she said. “But the CEO is the bottleneck where we are struggling to make progress.”

Turnover in chief executive roles is very low, making advancement difficult, he said.

“I think men can enjoy more follower-support within the organization. They can withstand big shocks and get back up again. Women who have been CEOs tend to turn to alternative careers.

“People fall in line very quickly under the boss, but when that person is no longer as safe as people thought, it can take off.”

However, he said there was cause for optimism. The number of women on FTSE 350 boards now stands at 41%, up from 9.5% in 2011, and appointing women is “now the norm”. Russell Reynolds, in a survey of 1,500 leaders worldwide, also found that there was no significant difference in how women and men were perceived by the people who worked for them, indicating that they were equally valued as leaders. were effective, although women were considered superior in coaching. And development.

Sanderson said the number of non-executive directors on company boards has led to more women moving into CEO roles.

“This happens more often with men,” she said. “This shows that getting more women on boards in general is also working in terms of including more women in CEO succession. One thing I tell clients is that if you have a non-executive person on your board who could be a potential successor, that’s just good succession planning.

