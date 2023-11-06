Top Internships of 2024

Internships are the cornerstone of graduate business experience. arch recently revealed its 2024 Internship Rankings, highlighting the top internship experiences across a variety of categories, such as the most prestigious internships, best internships by industry, best internships by role, and more.

Best Overall Internship: PKF O’Connor Davis Internship

The Best Overall Internship of 2024 goes to accounting firm PKF O’Connor Davis, which offers a comprehensive accounting and tax internship program for students. The accounting firm was highly rated for its “extremely accessible and friendly” environment and “unlimited amount of guidance” for trainees.

“Being a part-time worker and a full-time student, I never felt stressed,” says one intern. “The balance was great, and my advisors were always understanding if I needed a day off for school. What I really found extremely useful is the training conducted by this office, and I learned a lot from having specific training days on certain topics.

Additionally, PFK O’Connor Davis was highly rated for its training and onboarding for trainees.

“The training at the beginning of the internship was very intensive and prepared me to be successful when it came to actually working on the assignments,” says one intern. “I became very comfortable with the software program in a short time. There is an unlimited amount of guidance at this firm. You can go up to someone in the office and ask a question without feeling like you’re bothering them. The assignments I worked on challenged me, but they weren’t so challenging that I lost track of what I was doing. The assignments were also all important and meaningful, the superiors were not just putting busy work on the intern’s desk.

Most prestigious internship: NASA

NASA remains at the top for most prestigious internships for the third year in a row. The organization offers a variety of internship experiences in the aerospace engineering field.

NASA’s Pathways Internship Program is the only NASA internship program that provides a direct pipeline to full-time employment at NASA upon graduation. At the beginning of the internship, trainees create a “personal development plan” that outlines assignments, training programs, and learning opportunities tailored to their specific goals.

NASA was highly rated for bringing together talented individuals for its internship programs. When giving their opinions about NASA internships, interns said that it attracts “top minds”, that it is “associated with fantastic people” and that “you have to be brilliant to work there.”

Best Consulting Internship: Bates White Summer Consulting Program

Bates White Economic Consulting is ranked number one in consulting internships. The Washington, DC-based consulting firm is renowned for its strong investment in professional development and building a close, collaborative culture.

“Each summer advisor is assigned a formal sponsor/mentor and a peer coach,” says one intern. “You will be in a ‘mentorship pod’ with another intern who shares the same sponsor and has their own peer coach. This is just one example of many mentorship opportunities. The training and learning was comprehensive, intentional, and effectively executed to prepare us for success. I felt very engaged and challenged in my work.”

Additionally, past interns highlight the firm’s efforts in creating a truly diverse culture and community.

“There are many DE&I efforts at Bates White that feel like legitimate efforts rather than window dressing,” says one intern. “There are affinity groups for women, LGBTQ individuals and minority groups. Their hiring for the industry is more diverse than I expected, but there is still room for improvement.

Health Advances, a health care consulting group, ranked second in consulting internships. The health care consulting group was highly rated for quality of life and career development.

At number three for consulting was Putnam, a leading scientific and strategic consulting firm. The company was given high ratings for employment prospects as well as diversity with respect to women.

Overall Top 10

While PKF O’Connor Davis took the overall top spot this year, several other companies also topped the overall list – from technology companies to construction firms.

Coming in second overall was Ellucian Inc., a software and technology company that creates solutions for higher education institutions. Eleusian Inc. was highly rated for its warm work culture.

“The work culture is extremely good, people are very welcoming, there is always someone available to solve our doubts or problems, I had to work 40 hours a week, the work/life balance was extremely good and amazing “I can take care of my college work and projects while still working for the firm at the same time,” says one intern.

HITT Contractors, a national leader in contracting and construction services, is ranked third overall for its internship program. Former trainees highlighted the firm’s “highly competitive” salaries and mentors who “have passion for the industry and are very welcoming when imparting that passion and knowledge to their trainees.”

“Throughout my internship, my mentor was always ready to help me with any questions or concerns I had,” says one intern. “The workload we had to complete was very similar to what we would have to do as a real assistant project manager, and the experience was very similar. We will participate in meetings, bid walkthroughs, and job site walks throughout our 10 weeks. Finally, the networking opportunities were phenomenal. When I was at my job sites I was allowed to go to events and outings to further my relationships with coworkers, as well as talk with customers and subcontractors.

See the complete Top 10 Overall Internships here.

Top 10 most prestigious

After NASA, Google is at second place in terms of most prestigious. The Silicon Valley-based tech company offers a wide range of internship programs from UX design and hardware engineering to legal services and data science.

Previous trainees have highlighted the opportunities to learn first-hand how the world’s largest search engine works. Another added benefit? Google interns receive the same benefits as employees, including company lectures, a mentor, intern events (such as a night at the theater, rock-climbing, bowling, or a cruise), and ongoing training while living at the Googleplex.

Microsoft ranks third as the most prestigious for its internship programs. The tech giant offers a number of internships in engineering fields ranging from content publishing to data and applied sciences. The interns highlighted Microsoft’s excellent work culture, which is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, valued autonomy, and creativity in problem-solving.

Best Internships for Networking Opportunities

College Works Painting, a company that hires more than 2,000 college students to paint more than 3,000 homes each year, earned the top spot for networking opportunities.

The Irvine, California-based company offers college and university students the chance to run their own house-painting business – a unique opportunity to develop business management and leadership skills. Previous trainees highlighted “salary, real-life experience, networking, professional development” as key features of the programme.

“Each intern is assigned a mentor throughout the internship who is on call and always ready to help,” says one intern. “Every assignment I was given developed my character and my business… Finally, when it comes to networking, I have made close friends and valuable corporate relationships across the country.”

Another trainee says, “There was extensive training that taught you how to run your business, as well as deal with the stress and issues that arose.” “Each trainee is assigned a district manager who checks in several times a day to answer any questions and help you stay motivated. There were Zoom calls every week with tips on how to perform well. I earned each of my assignments and had the challenge of going out and achieving them. If you learn from the training, when you have to complete those tasks, you can handle any problems that arise and fix them quickly. I felt very challenged in acquiring clients, and I learned a lot of real-world situations in business because I was doing it hands-on.

See the entire top 10 internships for networking opportunities here.

Best internship for quality of assignments

Lumsden & McCormick, an accounting firm, earned the top spot for quality of assignments. The firm offers the option of a tax internship which takes place during the spring, or an audit internship which takes place during the summer.

Previous trainees highlight Lumsden and McCormick’s strong training and challenging real-world tasks.

“There were multiple levels of training, such as one-on-one training for preparing some tax returns for the first time, training videos to review skills learned, and designated people to help train trainees: friends/ Coaches, mentors and trainers,” says one trainee. “As a first-year intern and second-year student, I wasn’t always assigned the most challenging tasks, but I still felt like I was growing and learning.”

Check out the complete top 10 internships for quality of assignments here.

Best Internships for Overall Diversity

PKF O’Connor Davis, ranked number one overall, also moved up to the top spot for overall diversity. The accounting and tax firm was highly rated for its diverse community as well as its efforts to engage all employees.

“This firm strongly believes that everyone is equal and celebrates many different holidays and events,” says one intern.

Another trainee says, “Everyone was kind and always willing to talk, no matter one’s identity or background.”

See the entire Top 10 Internships for Overall Diversity here.

modus operandi

Vault surveyed more than 13,000 current and former interns from 145 internship programs and asked respondents to rate a list of top companies based on how prestigious their internships were. Additionally, Vault asked respondents to rate and review their own internship experiences in six key areas: quality of life, compensation and benefits, interview process, career development, full-time employment prospects and diversity.

To determine an overall score for each program, ratings were given relative weight based on what interns said they valued most about the internship. The overall score is based on the following weighting formula: 30 percent career development, 20 percent employment prospects, 20 percent quality of life, 20 percent compensation, 5 percent diversity, and 5 percent interview process. Vault then compiled rankings of the top internship programs in over 25 different fields.

