Top insurance CEO announces white male new hires will have to personally sign off

As businesses move to achieve diversity targets, a major insurance company in the UK is telling its 22,000-strong workforce that senior white male new hires cannot be personally approved by anyone other than the CEO.

Aviva boss Amanda Blank said the policy is part of the company’s efforts to eliminate gender discrimination in the financial services industry.

Speaking at the City inquiry into sexism, Blank, who became the first female chief executive of a blue-chip company in 2020, told a parliamentary committee that “there were no non-diverse appointments at Aviva without my signature and that of the chief. ” People Officer”

“Not because I don’t trust my team but [because] I want to make sure that the process followed for that recruitment has been diverse, done appropriately and it’s not just a phone call to a fellow saying, ‘Do you want the job, pop up and we’ll make it your Will fix it,’” she said, according to multiple outlets.

It is understood that Blank’s comments only apply to senior staff at Aviva, who make up around 5% of the firm’s total roles. Currently, the group is 60% male.

“The scope of the charter is to get more women into senior management roles,” Blank explained the rationale for the measure. “I believe if you have more women in senior management roles, this behavior will go away.”

"We will always hire the best person for the job and ensure Aviva has a diverse workforce that reflects the customers we serve."

Blank was speaking at a hearing on whether sexism in the City (the British equivalent of Wall Street) has improved since 2018, when the last inquiry was launched following a flood of sexual misconduct allegations.

For example, the nearly 350-year-old insurance market, Lloyd’s of London – where women had only been allowed on its floors since 1973 – was forced to make changes in early 2019, when a report revealed That many women endured a toxic culture of harassment.

But despite growing pressure to end misogyny in the workplace, the situation still appears dire. Blank told MPs on the Treasury select committee that harassment in financial services is still worse than in any other industry.

Aviva Head, 56, revealed that the women had written to her ahead of the hearing and described their “absolutely horrific” experiences of harassment, including being made unwanted sexual advances, being followed into hotel rooms and having their pregnancy “uncomfortable”. “Included being told. by their employer.

“Each individual firm will have to be accountable for any allegations like this,” Blank told elected government officials. “And women in the company need to know that there is a process for speaking up; That process will be processed; That everything will be investigated; And the one who did bad leaves the organization, not the women.”

He added, “And we’ve had experiences at Aviva where the woman has stayed and the man has left.”

Member of Parliament Dame Angela Eagle said she was shocked by the evidence at the hearing, which included examples of sexual harassment, bullying and “a series of famous bad apples that no one ever does anything about”.

MPs said they were “concerned” by the accounts, which overall suggested there had been “no improvement whatsoever” over the past 20 years.

Blank, a “champion” of the government Women in Finance Charter initiative that pushes for equal gender representation in finance, said the percentage of women facing verbal and physical abuse at finance companies surveyed last year was 10 percentage points higher than in other industries. Was. ,

Just last year, Blank faced sexual misconduct at the FTSE 100 company’s annual general meeting, when one investor said she was “not the right person for the job” and another asked whether she “should wear trousers”. “.

He concluded, “Perpetrators of violent behavior need to leave the business.”

But this policy has angered some people

“Quotas are outrageous, it’s discrimination,” British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg said on the broadcast channel. gb news After Aviva’s policy news. “We cannot achieve equal results through tokenism, but by treating people as individuals. Aviva and its chief executive Amanda Blank should know this.

Rees-Mogg then advised white male consumers to stop buying Aviva products: “If you’re a white male and you’ve got insurance from Aviva, they don’t like you, they don’t want you; Why buy your insurance product from a company that is hostile if the chief executive doesn’t accept you?

This is extremely foolish,” said a Citibank chief. Wire, “It’s ridiculous,” agreed another experienced investment boss. “White is a broader context – it has a social background [which should also be considered],

While Blank’s policy may have been interpreted by some as hostility towards white men, approximately 60% of Aviva’s senior hires in the past year have been male.

Still, many men fear that they are facing a glass ceiling – whether that’s reality or not. Research has shown that the mere mention of pro-diversity values ​​is enough to trigger career concerns among white male job seekers.

A study conducted by the University of California and the University of Washington concluded that “members of high-status groups are more likely to perceive pro-diversity messages from organizations as a threat to their group’s status” and that “young white men are more likely to be a supporter of Interviewed for – Diversity Company Displayed a Cardiovascular Profile Characteristic of Danger”.

The findings concluded that although well-intentioned, diversity policies can backfire and create an angry and divided workforce.

