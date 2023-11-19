Top industries looking for workers as job ads dwindle

Job postings are decreasing across the country, but some industries are still looking for new employees.

According to the latest SEEK employment report, job advertisements declined by 5.0 percent in October and by 19.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The overall monthly decline was led by a decline in hospitality and tourism jobs (11.6 percent decline), with only three industries recording an increase in job advertisements in the month.

SEEK found that only three industries recorded an increase in job advertisements in October. (Source: AAP)

Seek ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said employers would have started to wind down their recruitment activity at the start of the year.

“Despite the proximity of the busy summer season, hospitality and tourism have recorded the largest declines in advertising volumes, possibly due to inflation and the rising cost of living increasing pressure on businesses,” Banks said.

“There is still growing interest among candidates to find a new role, as applications are increasing according to job advertisements in almost every industry and all major states.

“With two months left until the end of the year, we expect both recruitment and application activity to slow in the coming months, before picking up pace again early next year.”

Victoria leads the job advertising slowdown (down 6.8 per cent), followed by New South Wales (down 5.1 per cent). The only states to record increases were Tasmania (up 1.4 per cent) and Western Australia (up 1.0 per cent).

Competition among job seekers has increased. Applications per job ad increased 4.1 percent and across almost every industry, year-over-year levels are now up 81.1 percent.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in October. Employment increased by 55,000 and the number of unemployed people increased by 28,000 during the month.

Industries are looking for workers

Only three of 28 industries recorded an increase in job ad volume in October: legal (up 2.0 percent), consulting (up 1.9 percent) and farming, livestock and conservation (up 1.3 percent).

But, despite months of declines in job advertising, SEEK found that many of the largest recruiting industries still had historically high job advertising volumes.

The top 5 industries experiencing the largest job advertising growth from October 2019 to October 2023 were:

Trade and services – up 50.4 percent Health care and medicine – up 39.6 percent Manufacturing, transportation and logistics – up 55.1 percent Hospitality and tourism – up to 18 percent Education and training – up to 71.8 percent

