Top House Republican asks Justice Department to investigate Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump civil fraud trial

Two top House Republicans asked the Justice Department to investigate Michael Cohen over whether he misrepresented himself to Congress, citing his testimony in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump and his businesses, according to a copy of the letter shared with CNN. Has given false testimony for.

In their letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik highlighted that Cohen, former President Trump’s one-time lawyer and fixer, lied under oath during his trial last month. It was said that he had lied during his statement. House Permanent Select Committee in 2019. But his letter omitted Cohen’s follow-up testimony, saying he had said the wrong thing.

When asked on February 28, 2019, whether Trump had instructed him to look into then-President Trump’s finances, Cohen said: “Not that I recall, no.”

During the trial in New York last month, Cohen initially testified that he lied under oath to Congress when he said he could not remember. Asked specifically if he would be honest in 2019, Cohen said, “No.” Asked in a follow-up question whether he had lied under oath, Cohen answered “yes”.

“This statement by Mr. Cohen raises important questions about his testimony before the Committee,” Turner and Stefanik wrote to Garland.

But when asked later during the New York trial, Cohen said he made a mistake when he testified that he lied to Congress in 2019 — a part of the transcript that Turner and Stefanik left out in their letter to Garland .

“I made a mistake,” Cohen told the court, attempting to correct what he had said earlier in his testimony. Cohen said he stood by his original statement to Congress in 2019.

Cohen accused Stefanik and Turner of doing Trump’s bidding in a statement to CNN.

“Both members failed to understand the difference between explicit and implicit; Thus the question was asked and the correct answer was given. The topic was then further clarified through several questions; Which is being easily and deliberately ignored. “I’m not at all concerned about his baseless request,” Cohen said. “If Donald Trump runs for president again, everyone, especially critics, should expect this kind of harassment!”

Lying to Congress under oath is a federal crime.

Turner and Stefanik explained in their letter to the Justice Department that Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress in 2018 about his conversations with then-candidate Donald Trump about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“Mr. Cohen’s prior conviction for lying to Congress increases the suspicion that he has once again committed perjury before Congress,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the New York Attorney General’s office for using Cohen as a witness in the civil fraud lawsuit against him, arguing that he has previously lied under oath and is therefore a credible witness. Can’t be.

Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, has become a key figure for Trump on the Hill investigation. CNN previously reported that the New York Republican spoke to Trump about once a week, and frequently briefed him on the work of House committees.

