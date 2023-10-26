This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to have the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. The US House of Representatives elected a leader yesterday, and the markets didn’t care. Instead it focused on creating bloodshed in tech stocks. Alphabet fell 10 percent yesterday after falling cloud computing sales. Meta stock also sold off after hours, despite falling earnings expectations. More information on this is given below. Email us: [email protected] and [email protected].

Mag-Seven is not as new as you might think

So far this year, the spectacular seven Big Tech stocks are everywhere, accounting for all stock market returns. well sort of. The MSCI World Index is up for the year, but when the seven are removed, it is down. Nicholas Megaw wrote in the FT on Tuesday:

These seven have added almost $4tn to market capitalization in 2023, while the MSCI index as a whole has gained $3.4tn. They added a combined 40 points to the index, taking the total to 37 points. , , The largest 10 stocks make up about 19 percent of the index, up from 8 percent in 2013.

Are the Magnificent Seven high on world markets because they are in a valuation bubble? Possibly, but I don’t think so. One can argue about whether they are overpriced. Tesla, Microsoft and Apple look overvalued and I don’t really understand how Amazon and Nvidia are valued. The harsh treatment meted out to Alphabet yesterday after reporting slightly weaker-than-expected results (shares down one-tenth) shows that its valuation is quite demanding. Even Meta, which has the lowest valuation in the group, declined after broadly strong earnings, possibly due to its aggressive spending on data centers. Considered as a company, Mag-Seven has a market cap of $10.6 trillion, a weighted average growth rate of 23 percent and a price/earnings ratio to 2023 of 37. It seems very expensive, but on the other hand, these are very good companies. If it’s a bubble, it’s not a very big one.

What, then, is the explanation of the dominance of the seven? Perhaps something worth considering is that it is common for a small number of companies to generate the majority of shareholder returns over time, and so it is not surprising that a few companies should dominate US and global indices.

Keep in mind the results of Hendrik Bessembinder’s famous papers about where returns come from. In “Shareholder Wealth Growth, 1926 to 2022”, Bessembinder, a professor at Arizona State University, found that while stocks created the vast majority of wealth ($55tn!) during the study period, the majority of stocks (about 60 percent) made up the total wealth. have destroyed. , (He measures assets as the return on the one-month Treasury rate, and assumes that dividends are not reinvested.) Most importantly, a small number of stocks in the sample accounted for a fraction of the total assets created. Generated major share: 50 firms have contributed Rs 43 per share. percent of the wealth created in US stock markets since 1926, and 10 contribute 20 percent of the total. Here’s the top 10, with four of the Mag-seven represented in the top five:

It is inevitable that the companies that gained the most wealth in the markets are mostly the businesses that are dominant today, even though the world economy and markets have evolved over the last century. Still, the extraordinary concentration in the Bessembinder documents reflects the fact that stock returns are far from normally distributed, and we should not be surprised when a few companies explain the overall direction of the market.

Bessembinder says market capitalization concentration, understood as the amount of total market capitalization of the five largest companies, is about the same as it was in 1974, about 15 percent, although it has varied considerably. The intervening years. However, at the same time, the concentration of wealth creation in the top few occupations has increased since 2016. Therefore the structure of the corporate economy may be changing. What is driving that change – technology? Competitive dynamics? – Worth thinking about. But the base rate should always be kept in mind: stock market returns are by nature very, very concentrated.

maybe the economy will recover

This is a big deal to us:

Manufacturing, which has been a soft spot for the US economy for a year, is leaving contractionary territory by one measure. S&P Global’s preliminary manufacturing PMI survey, published on Tuesday, reached 50. This index has produced headfucks before; A surge last April proved noisy. But as you can see in the chart above, both the S&P and ISM indices are pointing to bottoming out in manufacturing activity that is now behind us.

Many times in this cycle we have looked at the economic data with surprise. In no small part, this is due to the unstable balance between spending on goods and services. Now, it seems to be stabilising. In inflation-adjusted terms, spending on goods has increased from about 32 percent of consumption before the pandemic to 35 percent today, likely reflecting the long shadow of remote work. Persistent growth in real services consumption has finally caught up to rising goods spending (despite a decline in the latest August data).

The result is a change in the fortunes of the manufacturers. Nor is it the only part of the economy that looks strong. Retail sales are up 2 percent over the past three months, Visa card volume is up solid 9 percent, unemployment insurance claims are at rock bottom, and the New York Fed high-frequency economic data tracker is strong and up 2 percent. , Today’s GDP data will also almost certainly be hot. Could we see growth pick up again?

Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics urges against that interpretation. He says that if you look at quarterly volatility, the economy has been growing at or around 2 percent of its potential for quite some time. The decline in the manufacturing sector hurt growth last year, but only slightly. Industrial output fell just 2 percent in the fourth quarter, its worst ever level. Something similar can be said for housing, which is another major soft spot. High mortgage rates are putting pressure on the existing home market, but that impact has been offset by a nearly 20 percent increase in new home sales this year. The weakness in the housing and manufacturing sectors is shallow enough to be offset by stronger services spending.

Then again, it’s natural that consumers are the center of attention. For now, they seem fine. A major argument against the continuation of consumer power – the resumption of student loan payments – seems exaggerated. New York Fed estimates published last week found that this would reduce monthly nominal consumption by a barely noticeable 0.1pp. Zandi argues that another knock-on effect — rising defaults on cards and auto loans — may also be confusing. Their data from Equifax shows that loans originated this year have lower delinquency rates than loans originated in 2021 and 2022, which is another aspect of the tighter underwriting standards. Over time, major crime will decline, possibly in the second quarter of next year.

There are always risks. One could mention increased gasoline prices, or 8 percent mortgage rates leading to further housing declines, or rising inflation. But a strong economy gives the Fed plenty of time to consider the fate of inflation. Maybe everything will be alright in the end? If you disagree please email us. ,Ethan Wu,

