Top German politician warns against adopting a 4-day working week: "Never in history has any society increased its prosperity by working less"

The man in charge of Germany’s public money does not believe in a four-day work week.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed his clear opposition to trade unions that want to reduce the number of working hours without reducing wages.

“Never in history has any society increased its prosperity by working less,” he said during an event in Switzerland on Friday evening, in comments reported by Bloomberg.

However, according to a widely cited survey by the labor union-funded Hans Böckler Institute, Germans overwhelmingly support the idea.

According to its data, 73% of Germans support the switch to a four-day working week – assuming they receive equal pay. Only 8% would accept lower pay, while 17% clearly opposed the notion.

Many German companies, facing a shortage of skilled workers, have begun to experiment with the idea of ​​arranging long nine-hour or even 10-hour work days in exchange for giving employees another day off for themselves. Go. Citing more motivated workers and fewer sick days as potential benefits, researchers claim this could lead to more optimal results.

This has prompted German manufacturing union IG Metall to announce a 32-hour work week with full pay as a goal for an upcoming round of collective bargaining talks. The first test is set to begin in the steel industry when wage negotiations for 80,000 workers across much of the country begin next week.

Amid Germany’s consensus-based culture, which grants unions seats on company boards, these negotiations typically involve labor leaders starting with maximalist demands, and meeting employers in the middle.

Tycoon argues it’s a patriotic duty to work long hours

However, corporate bosses in other parts of the world are less enthusiastic, and are reacting strongly against the idea of ​​working less or even part of the week from home.

Narayana Murthy, the billionaire founder of Infosys and one of India’s richest businessmen, recently urged employees to give 70 hours a week to their employer as a patriotic duty towards the country.

“Our youth should say ‘This is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week,’” Murthy said.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s largest shareholder and CEO, Elon Musk, lost his temper during his last quarterly earnings call when the idea of ​​working from home came to mind.

Asked last month whether his strategy of cutting the prices of Tesla cars to boost vehicle sales was not succeeding, he defended the policy before declaring remote work socially decadent.

“Why did I sleep in the factory so many times?” rebuked Musk, who also runs a major manufacturing plant in Germany. “Because it mattered.”

Although German Finance Minister Lindner is not an entrepreneur himself, he has reason to oppose pro-labor policies that go beyond trying to improve his government’s poor economic record.

Lindner leads Germany’s economically liberal junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats, whose main voting block are small business owners and the self-employed who are probably most concerned about the potential risk of a four-day work week to their competitiveness. are worried.

Lindner insisted, “The key to our prosperity is hard work.”

