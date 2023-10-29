Top four sectors on annual basis

Time to sell? getty

Over the past eight days, the stock market has taken a hit as the S&P 500 has fallen 5.85% and the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 6.23%. That ended the possibility of a month-end rally as selling last week extended to even the strongest market-leading stocks and ETFs. Earnings from some tech giants did not help as it was very difficult to please traders even when earnings were in line with estimates. Some lowered their guidance and as a result, some stocks were downgraded.

According to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), bullish sentiment continues to wane. It reached 49% on August 2Ra And after September 27, it came down to 29.3% last week.th The lowest is 27.8%. The recession percentage rose to 43.2%, the highest reading since May 11th, Bullish% readings in the low 20% for several years often coincide with correction lows.

10 year T-note yield Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

There is likely to be more focus on earnings because of the bond market. Yields fluctuated widely as volatility remained high with yields falling during the week. The chart of the 10-year T-note yield shows a potential top formation, but a decline below 4.532% is needed to confirm it. There is additional support at 4.361%.

MACD and MACD peaked in early October and bottomed out (see arrows). Both turned negative at the end of the week and a fall below the previous low would be even more negative. Weekly MACD is still positive but has turned lower.

market Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

The Nasdaq 100 ($NDX) was up 0.50% on Friday, albeit in reaction to Amazon’s strong earnings.

AMZN

(AMZN) and Intel

INTC

(INTC), it was still a tough week with $NDX down 2.6%. Dow Jones transportation stocks were the biggest losers as it fell 6.2%. The S&P 500 and iShares Russell 2000 declined 2.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 2.1% lower while the SPFR Gold Trust (GLD).

gld

) rose 1.4%. The Dow Jones Utilities Average was also 0.7% higher this week. It was another negative week for market internals as there were 827 advancers and 2171 decliners on the NYSE. The gain/decline volume ratio was not as negative on the NYSE or Nasdaq Composite, but the ratio of new highs to new lows was more negative.

Spider Trust Monthly Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

Although the month is not over yet, Spider Trust (SPY

PY



detective

) is already down 3.9% as of Friday’s close and trading below its June low of $416.79. SPY’s April and May lows were $403.74 and $403.78, while the February low was $380.20, Line A. This support is 7.4% lower than Friday’s close.

The monthly S&P 500 Advance/Decline line June looks set to close the month below its WMA after making a new high in Line B. The new high indicated that SPY will surpass the previous all-time high of $479.98. A similar signal was generated in January 2019 as the Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT) buy signal when SPY was at $261.79.

The recent technical damage and decline in the weekly A/D lines is now in conflict with the bullish track record of the March ZBT buy signal as well as new projected highs from the S&P 500 A/D line analysis. However, a decline in the monthly S&P 500 A/D line below the support at Line C would be more negative.

In the last months of 2018, similar analysis proved correct, indicating no new bear market had begun. So at this stage, I haven’t changed My long term bullish outlook on the stock market, but I would keep a very close eye on any rallies between now and the end of the year.

sector analysis Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

The selloff last week spread across sectors, even those with positive relative performance. So far only XLK in 2023

xlk

and xlc

xlc

Positive YTD performance is 8.3% and 32.4%. I’ve included two columns that show how each sector ETF has performed compared to the S&P 500 over 6 months and on a YTD basis. This is another way to monitor the relative performance (RS) of an ETF or stock.

A column for 2023 annual pivot values ​​is also included. These levels are based on price ranges from 2022 and often provide a unique reading of support and resistance. Those that closed above their yearly pivot last week are highlighted in green and include the XLK, XLC, XLE

xle

and xli

XLI

, Hence these are positive based on annual pivot analysis.

Typically, I compare the monthly closing price to the yearly pivots because this also lets me see where the monthly ETFs closed relative to the new monthly pivots. So the second part of this article will be released after the close on Tuesday, October 31scheduled tribe,

For those who are close to panic selling, this is not advised. QQQ both last week

QQQ

And SPY fell 3-4% below its 20-day EMA and also crossed the daily star-band.

Furthermore, only 11% of QQQ stocks are now above their 10-day moving average. This typically leads to a 2-3% rise over the next week or two. So selling at the next lower opening could be a mistake, so keep an eye out for rallies back to the 20-day EMA.