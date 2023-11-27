Top Five Trademark Licensing Ideas for NextGen Technology

Introduction

Currently, brand owners are at a crossroads – should they dabble in new Web3 mediums and opportunities, or should they avoid potential pitfalls in this new space?

While there is no one-size-fits-all answer for brand owners on the new Web3 frontier, there are some steps companies can take to mitigate the risks posed by such new emerging technologies as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), interactive “metaverses” . and augmented reality.

Here are five steps a brand owner can take to better mitigate risk in licensing their trademark for use in Web3 endeavors.

1. Register early and often and know your rights

For established brand owners, it should come as no surprise that, if a business intends to use the source identifier in the long term, seeking registration of the trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office (as well as any other It is often beneficial to do so. applicable agencies). Having a registered trademark in respect of any source identifier associated with a Web3 licensing deal reduces ambiguity between the parties and prevents other parties from later attempting to improperly claim or register the trademark as theirs. Is. In short, if there is a dispute later on over ownership rights, obtaining a trademark registration can save the brand owner a lot of time and energy.

In a licensing deal, having a registered trademark makes it clear to all parties exactly which trademarks are being included in the deal, and which trademarks are being approved for licensing use. Once all parties are clear about which trademarks are being involved, it also becomes clear the scope of the deal.

For example, if a brand owner has a trademark registered only within the United States, it may not be possible or acceptable for the brand owner to authorize use of the same source identifier in China if there is no registration in that territory. . Similarly, identifying specific trademark registrations may also be beneficial to the brand owner if he or she wishes to extend trademark licensing rights only to certain geographic areas.

Once a brand owner has identified the applicable trademark registrations it wishes to license, and the geographic territory applicable to the license, another consideration should be whether the license is exclusive or non-exclusive. Given the constantly evolving nature of Web3 technology, business owners may want to minimize risk and maximize potential opportunities by not limiting themselves to a specialized license in an emerging area.

2. It’s Not You, It’s Me – Include Indemnification Provisions

Although it is common to include indemnification provisions in a licensing agreement, a brand owner should be aware of the provisions it can include to limit exposure to the risks associated with new Web 3 technology.

For example, if a brand owner is licensing its trademark to a software company that plans to use the brand’s logo to create a store in the online world, the brand owner may want to include such provisions in the license. For which the software company will need it. Compensate you if the software company’s technology infringes the IP rights of others, contains any false advertising, or causes any personal injury, among other scenarios.

3. Keep it simple, avoid the nonsense – “legalese”

Many early adopters of Web3 technology may not be familiar with the legal terms, so to reduce risk and disputed terms, make any public terms or disclosures associated with the licensing agreement as simple as possible. Clear terms will not only reduce risk, they will also be more likely to attract Web3 markets and users.

4. Put stakeholders on notice – post the terms prominently

To minimize the risks associated with licensing trademarks in the Web3 space, the brand owner should confirm that any user of Web3 technology has clear notice of any licensing terms that may be included in the technology.

For example, a notice indicating the brand owner’s IP rights must be included in the NFT listing and can be included in any pop-up notices and any terms and conditions of stand-alone websites linked to the Web3 Experience .

5. Have a back-up plan – include jurisdictional provisions

If a licensed trademark is not being used according to the brand owner’s specifications, the brand owner should try to include licensing terms beforehand that will help with enforcement efforts in the event of trademark infringement or violation of the licensing agreement. can do.

For example, if the brand owner is based in New York City, he may want to include a provision in his license or Web3’s terms and conditions stating that users of his trademark or technology are subject to jurisdiction in New York, NY. consent and agree to the same. Provisions relating to jurisdiction are particularly important in the Web3 space, where users of the technology may be located all over the world, and may operate anonymously, making it difficult for trademark owners to take enforcement action.

