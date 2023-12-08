Top expert says Bitcoin has been in a class of its own for the last 10 years

Bitcoin vs Gold: The Digital Currency’s Journey to $40,000

Jurien Timmer, Director of Macro for Fidelity, offer Insightful analysis of Bitcoin’s trajectory, comparing it to “exponential gold”.

His thesis suggests that Bitcoin, like its older counterpart gold, holds value in times of structural inflation, yet it has an additional enterprise twist. In that sense, Timmer believes both assets are primed to attract the attention of investors who want to protect themselves from “reckless monetary inflation.”

As seen in the chart below, if Bitcoin follows a similar trajectory to the past, its price could target $100,000 and $1,000,000 by early 2025.

2020 was pivotal for Bitcoin and gold, with fiscal and monetary stimulus boosting their appeal. However, Bitcoin sets itself apart with its limited supply of 21 million coins, which stands in contrast to gold’s constant but modest annual supply growth.

This limited supply has pushed Bitcoin’s “stock-to-flow” (S2F) ratio significantly higher than that of gold. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s journey reflects the classic S-curve path of technological innovations. Its exponential growth trajectory mirrors historical trends in technology from railroads to cell phones.

However, predicting Bitcoin’s future based on these S-curves is complicated, as minor deviations in these development stages can “dramatically” alter the results, the expert claims.

SEC deliberations and institutional interest shape Bitcoin’s future

Timmer’s comments included the potential impact of the SEC’s anticipated decisions on Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs). He believes that the pending product filings may attract new investors, yet he remains cautious about whether this will trigger a “sell the news” phenomenon and a major decline.

Interestingly, a small percentage of Bitcoins have been held for less than three months, which suggests that the recent price rise is not merely “speculative,” providing support for a longer bullish trend.

True believers in Bitcoin, as indicated by the rising percentage over more than five or ten years, are unlikely to be swayed by short-term news. However, there is notable activity in the Bitcoin futures market, particularly among asset managers, which may suggest anticipation of SEC movement.

Any update from the SEC will come in light of the changed macroeconomic environment. In contrast to the liquidity-rich period of 2020-21, recent policy changes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) have reversed the rise in monetary inflation.

This shift aligns the current situation more with the post-World War II era than the inflation of the 1970s, which impacts the urgency of gold and Bitcoin’s value proposition.

As BTC matures, its relationship with traditional financial markets and global economic trends becomes increasingly complex. With the SEC’s decision and changes in the macro-sphere, major cryptocurrencies and the emerging sector are likely to be impacted in the coming months.

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com