Top England player Tom Johnstone reveals why Wakefield Trinity have a bright future after relegation

Tom Johnstone scores for England during the first Test win over Tonga at St Helens. Photo by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Trinity will play in the Betfred Championship next season after finishing bottom of the Super League. Johnstone, a product of Stanningley Community Club in Leeds, scored 81 tries in 106 Super League games for Wakefield from 2015-2022 before joining Catalans Dragons a year ago.

He acknowledged Trinity’s plight this year, when they only won four games, was “sad to see”, but believes they are building a bright future under new coach Daryl Powell and owner Matt Ellis. He said: “I was hoping they would do the magic trick of escaping at the end again.

“I have a lot of close friends and people who have helped me there and they are happy to rebuild and start again. I’m sure they will. I’m looking forward to them coming back with a bigger and better team.”

Tom Johnstone was named in this year’s Super League Dream Team. Photo by Alan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Trinity were placed 11th in the preliminary grading table, which will decide place in the top-flight when it becomes official late next year. A new stand, due to open in pre-season, will boost their scores ahead of that and Johnstone said: “They have reorganised.

“They’ve probably been hanging around for the last few years. When I was there we were saying the same thing and the club was probably asking for some changes. Maybe by letting go, some of us allowed this to happen and the process began. It looks like it’s definitely going in the right direction. There are a lot of good people there who want to get the club back to where it wants to go.”

Johnstone was troubled by injuries during his Wakefield career, but remained unbeaten in his first season at the Catalans and featured in all three of England’s Test victories against Tonga, including the Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

He was also named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team and shortlisted for the Man of Steel award. He reflected: “I played 32 games, which is unheard of for me. My goal was just to try to get fit and play as many games as possible. This was and still is the main thing for me.

Tom Johnstone was tackled during Catalans Dragons’ defeat by Wigan Warriors in last month’s Super League Grand Final. Photo by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I want to play rugby. This is my job, but also my life. It means everything to me, my wife and my child. Being rewarded with accolades and reaching the grand finals, which is something I have wanted to do since childhood, makes this year even more special.”

Johnstone’s return to England and the 3–0 series whitewash was the icing on the cake and he stressed that wearing the England jersey this time “means a lot more” than when he won his previous cap five years ago. Is”.

He said, “I made sure I enjoyed it as much as I could because the last time I was a young, naive kid.” “I probably took it a bit lightly and wasn’t good enough to be in the England set-up. I have worked on my game and have enjoyed every minute of this series.

“It was a difficult journey. One of my goals was to wear the England shirt again and I have achieved that. I wouldn’t change anything about what happened. There have been ups and downs, but it’s gotten me to where I am.”

