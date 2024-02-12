Top economist says stock market looks just like it did before the dot-com and crash of ’08

The stock market looks similar to the period before dot-com and the market events of 2008.

David Rosenberg pointed to the excitement over AI that has led to a “bull market.”

He warned that the “speculative frenzy” going on in the stock market could soon end.

According to economist David Rosenberg, the stock market is showing the same warning signs of “speculative frenzy” that preceded the 2008 and 2000 crashes.

The chairman of Rosenberg Research – who called out the 2008 recession and who has been a vocal bear on Wall Street amid the latest market rally – pointed to a volatile “furious bull market” in stocks, with the S&P 500 the first The bar has crossed the 5,000 mark. Last week’s time.

The benchmark index has surged nearly 22% from last October’s low, clearing the official threshold for a bull market. The index has also risen for the past five weeks and has been up 14 of the past 15 weeks – a winning streak not seen since the early 1970s.

But the spectacular gains are a double-edged sword for investors, as the market looks dangerously similar to the environment before the dot-com and 2008 crashes, Rosenberg wrote in a note on Monday.

“With each passing day, it feels like the difference between 1999 and 2007. It’s a giant speculative price bubble in most risk assets, and while AI is real, the Internet is also real, and high-flying The stocks are also the real ones that populated the Nifty Fifty era,” he said, referring to the group of 50 large-cap stocks that dominated the stock market in the 60s and 70s, before falling nearly 60%.

Other Wall Street strategists have warned of similarities between today’s market and similar stock surges in the past. Richard Bernstein Advisors said in an October 2023 note that artificial intelligence hype overshadowed most of the S&P 500’s gains last year for Magnificent Seven shares, and a big price correction is on the way as valuations have risen to unsustainable levels.

“That’s the problem when a bunch of mega cap ‘concept’ stocks trade at double the multiple of the rest of the market. The lesson is that (i) the higher they rise, the faster they fall, and (ii ) There are dangers when too much development comes at a cost,” Rosenberg said. “Being realistic in an economic sense doesn’t mean we haven’t entered the realm of excessive exuberance when it comes to financial markets,” he said, referring to the hype surrounding AI.

The outlook for stocks is also shadowed by an uncertain economic picture. Rosenberg said geopolitical risks, the risk of a recession and the risk of the Fed disappointing investors expecting a rate cut are not being factored into the market at the moment.

He said, “I don’t like speculative frenzies and in my personal finances, I avoid them like the plague. Not everyone likes to hear this, especially since I’ve missed this rally so much, but that’s how I work.” I do.” ,

Rosenberg has already warned investors to proceed with caution given the number of risks he sees ahead for markets. Previously, he said the S&P 500 looks “exactly the same” for 2022, a year in which the index declined 20%. That’s partly because the economy is headed for a recession, which “few people are seeing and even fewer are thinking about,” he wrote in a post on LinkedIn last month.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com