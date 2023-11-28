Top economist says home prices will weaken as rising rental supply creates more competition in the housing market

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said rising rental inventory increases competition for home sellers.

He told CNBC that new supply is pushing rents down, which will also help ease home prices.

Zandi said mortgage rates will stabilize between 5%-6%, which will help boost home sales.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNBC on Monday that rising rental inventory is pushing down rental prices, which will also help weaken home prices.

This trend is particularly evident in high-end properties, where the rise of multi-family towers in urban centers has depressed rents and impacted the single-family housing market.

“I think it’s a sign that we’ll see broader price weakness here,” Zandi said.

This is because excess supply increases overall competition in the housing market as there will be more pressure on sellers of existing homes to cut prices, he explained.

He said renting a single-family home offers the same lifestyle as buying a home.

National rental prices have been low and are set to decline further as residential construction has accelerated this year, pushing multifamily completions to their highest level in the first two quarters since the 1980s.

The rush to add inventory comes as the housing market faces a widespread supply crunch, which has been worsened by resistance by homeowners to sell their properties. During the year, mortgage levels increased due to tight Federal Reserve policy, encouraging owners to hold on to their low rates.

But owners will eventually have to get back into the market, Zandi said: “I think at some point they will need to sell their home due to life events — divorce death, kids, job changes — and when they do that They’re going to have to cut prices because they’re going to have a lot of competition from other sources of housing.”

With mortgages down from prior highs, Zandi expects the 30-year fixed rate to stabilize at around 5%-6% for the long term, up from more than 7% today.

He reiterated that this will help boost housing sales, as long as recessions are avoided and incomes continue to rise.

“At 6%, things start to come back to life, but I don’t think we can get home sales back even close to the level where they were, you know, before all this, unless We don’t get back close to 5%,” she said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com