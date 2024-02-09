Top economist says commercial real estate crisis will prompt Fed's first rate cut in May

Komal Sri-Kumar said the first rate cut as a response to the crisis in commercial real estate could come in May.

The economist said the Fed must act soon to avoid a “tsunami” coming from the region.

He argued that the turmoil in US regional banks is not unique and poses a systemic threat.

Inflation is moving back toward the Federal Reserve’s target, with the market also getting another encouraging revision on Friday. Still, according to a top economist, the central bank’s near-accomplishment of the mission on inflation will not lead to a rate cut.

Instead, Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies, says the ongoing commercial real estate crisis will force the Fed to cut rates as early as May.

“I see what I call a CRE tsunami coming,” Mr. Kumar said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. “The timing…you can say it is not two months, but four months, but somewhere in the first half of the year. That is why I chose the May or June meetings when the rates will be cut.”

The lessons of the 2008 crisis show the Fed should cut sooner to avoid the worst pain, Mr Kumar said.

“You don’t behave like you did in September 2008, which led to the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. Let’s say if you had acted in July, August of 2008 and taken the necessary steps, the fallout would not have been as severe as it was. “

Fears of a crisis among US regional banks were reignited last week as New York Community Bank saw its stock tumble after reporting disappointing earnings and cut its dividend to raise capital. The fears stem partly from exposure to commercial real estate.

This area has been the source of much concern in the financial markets, as high interest rates and volatile asset values ​​mean that banks could be left with a mountain of sour loans as borrowers struggle to repay or refinance maturing mortgages. Does matter.

Nevertheless, officials and banking experts, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have said they believe last year’s banking turmoil is “extraordinary” and poses no risk to the broader financial system.

But Sri-Kumar challenged this view, suggesting instead that this is actually a bigger risk, and not limited to NYCB.

“I’ve been saying for the last year that this is systemic, and it’s growing. I think we’re reaching the peak right now,” he said, citing China’s Evergrande fallout as a warning context for the U.S. Said.

“We saw what happened in China with Evergrande and the liquidations, the property sector is in a deep dive,” he said. “The commercial real estate problem is now in Europe as well. It’s in Japan. So I think it’s systemic and I don’t know why the Treasury Secretary can say she doesn’t think it’s systemic.”

The rate-cut deadline has been pushed back in recent weeks. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated at the January FOMC meeting, and again during a “60 Minutes” interview a few days later, that loose monetary policy is not imminent, and that the central bank needs more reassurance that inflation is under control.

Wall Street bulls like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee still see a March rate cut as a possibility, though others caution that the strength of the economy means it’s time for a rate hike before the Fed decides to cut. is unlikely.

