Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says strong GDP growth is not a sign that the US has escaped a recession and that interest rates are a major drag on economic activity.

Mohamed El-Erian said the strong GDP report is not a sign that the US has escaped a recession.

High interest rates still pose a major threat to households, businesses, and the US government.

This presents “significant headwinds to economic activity”, and the outlook for 2024 is uncertain.

US GDP data this quarter was warm, but that doesn’t mean the US economy is out of trouble.

Annual gross domestic product, a measure of all goods produced in the economy, rose 4.9% last quarter – the fastest pace of growth in nearly two years. And while this is a sign of a strong economy, according to economist Mohamed El-Erian, this is not the time to dismiss recession worries.

“We should not take this as a sign that everything is clear for 2024,” El-Erian said on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday. “As you know, I’ve always rejected the notion that we’ll have a recession in 2023, I’m a little concerned about 2024.”

The rising US deficit and rising number of bankruptcies, as well as an economy that is seeing inflation near 4%, are raising concerns. But strong retail sales numbers and a disappointing jobs report in September have led many investors to move toward the no-recession camp.

While the GDP numbers underscore America’s “exceptionalism,” El-Erian said, higher interest rates are affecting all corners of the economy, and that’s something to watch.

“First of all, we have a decline in savings, that is a big issue,” he said. “Secondly, what’s happening in the interest rate markets is really problematic. It’s problematic for businesses, it’s problematic for governments, for the Fed. It’s problematic for households. And it’s a threat to economic activity. is a significant hurdle.”

208 For more than a decade after the crisis, borrowing costs were at near-zero levels, driving economic activity by stimulating lending and maintaining market liquidity, which helped prop up asset prices.

Now, the Fed’s rate hikes have raised borrowing costs across the economy, and markets are already reacting to the change. Mortgage rates have reached their highest level in decades, the commercial real estate market is trembling, and the government will have to pay a lot of interest to pay off its huge debt.

Also reacting to Fed rate hikes right now is a crashing bond market that El-Erian describes as “unanchored.” The bond market has seen a historic selloff in recent months, on expectations that interest rates will remain high for the near future. This week, the 10-year Treasury yield crossed the 5% level for the first time since 2007.

“There are two things that are here and are here to stay,” El-Erian said of the bond market. “That the Fed is a net seller, and the government is issuing more debt. The question mark, and you saw in yesterday’s auction, who is going to buy? And that question about buyers is not going to go away any time soon. “Soon,” referring to an auction of five-year Treasury bonds on Wednesday, which was welcomed by investors amid tepid demand.

Source: www.businessinsider.com