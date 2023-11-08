Top economist David Rosenberg says when the Fed’s tightening ends, nothing will outperform the 30-year Treasury — not even the S&P 500.

The 30-year US Treasury bond should outperform the stock market as the Fed’s tightening cycle nears its end.

That’s according to top economist David Rosenberg, who called 2008 the housing crash.

Rosenberg said the current stock market rally “has been rather useless.”

According to top economist David Rosenberg, bonds should outperform stocks as the Federal Reserve ends its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The Fed has not raised interest rates since its July meeting, and the market does not expect a rate hike at the Fed’s last FOMC meeting of the year next month. This is a big deal because historically, a five-month pause of no interest rate hikes marks the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle.

If the Fed keeps interest rates unchanged at its December FOMC meeting, “the cycle is over. The next step will be a cut,” Rosenberg said in a Financial Post op-ed on Tuesday.

And that’s good news for bonds, because falling interest rates will push bond prices higher.

Rosenberg noted that during periods when the Fed keeps rates steady, the 30-year U.S. Treasury significantly outperforms stocks.

“Over that lag period, bonds and stocks rally together. But don’t perform as well as the 30-year Treasury, which traditionally returns an average total return of 9%,” Rosenberg said. According to Rosenberg, this outperformed the 7% return for the S&P 500 and the 6% return for investment grade and high-yield bonds over the same time period.

The outperformance is important not only because of the large difference in returns, but also because investors are taking less risk when buying long-term bonds relative to stocks.

And Rosenberg is skeptical that the recent rally in the stock market is sustainable, because the surge is “rather useless” and “lacks fundamentals,” according to Rosenberg’s Wednesday note.

Rosenberg said the S&P 500’s six percent rally over the past 10 days has occurred with soft earnings guidance and without the participation of small-cap stocks.

“We’ve seen outperformance of stocks that were most undervalued, had weak balance sheets and unprofitable technology,” Rosenberg highlights. “A polarized rally with no enthusiasm in small caps [indicates] “Concerns about economic momentum.”

Economic concerns for Rosenberg include a continued decline in monthly jobs added to the economy as well as the unemployment rate, which has jumped 50 basis points from its cycle low, rising from 3.4% in April to 3.9 in October. % Has occurred.

“This is actually a bearish signal,” Rosenberg warned.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com