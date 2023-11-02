Top Dividend Stocks for November 2023

Top dividend stocks for October 2023 include UK-based crude oil transportation company TORM PLC (TRMD), Diversified Energy Company PLC (DECPF) a company that produces wells for the natural gas and crude oil industries, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX ) Are included. ) is a Greece-based marine transportation company, and the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) is a company that holds royalty interests in energy assets.

Dividend stocks are issued by companies that pay a percentage of earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, usually quarterly or, less commonly, semiannually or annually.

Dividend yield reflects the ratio of the annual dividend amount to the stock price. It is expressed as a percentage.

Because it is tied to stock price, the dividend yield changes as a company’s stock price rises and falls.

Companies that pay dividends are usually well established and have stable earnings. Many dividend paying companies also have a long record of distributing a portion of earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The dividend payout ratio (DPR) measures total dividends divided by a company’s net income. It’s a useful way of measuring how sustainable a company’s dividend payments are, as it shows how much of a company’s income is being paid out to shareholders versus how much the company invests for future growth.

If the DPR is greater than 100% or is negative (meaning the company has incurred a net loss), the company can borrow to pay the dividend. In these situations the risk of dividend being cut is higher.

While dividend stocks are known for paying dividends regularly, payouts may be cut to preserve cash in tough times.

Dividend Stocks, as Measured The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up 3% over the past year through October 18, 2023, compared with the Russell 1000 Index’s 10% gain.

Below, we look at the top four dividend stocks in the Russell 3000 Index, as measured by forward dividend yield, excluding companies with payout ratios that are either negative or over 100%. The figures given below are as of 18 October 2023.

Torm PLC (TRMD)

Forward Dividend Yield: 23.9%

Price: $29.28

Market cap: $2.5 billion

1-Year Total Return: 50.1%

TORM PLC is a UK-based maritime transportation company that focuses on shipping refined petroleum products internationally. The company announced a dividend payment of $1.50 per share to investors, payable in September along with second quarter 2023 earnings results.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DECPF)

Forward Dividend Yield: 19.5%

Price: $0.89

Market cap: $0.9 billion

1-Year Total Return: -30.8%

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as a builder of wells for use in the natural gas and crude oil industries. The company builds wells primarily in the Appalachian region of the US. They also produce and market petroleum products, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Diana Shipping Inc. (dsx)

Forward Dividend Yield: 18.4%

Price: $3.39

Market cap: $0.4 billion

1-Year Total Return: -6.7%

Diana Shipping Inc. is a sea shipping company based in Greece that ships dry bulk commodity products such as grain and coal with a fleet of approximately 40 vessels. For the second quarter of 2023, the company has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable to investors in September.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Forward Dividend Yield: 17.0%

Price: $7.66

Market cap: $0.4 billion

1-Year Total Return: -11.0%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is a company operating in oil and natural gas properties within the San Juan Basin, located primarily in northern New Mexico. It is a company that provides monthly dividends to its investors. The dividend payment declared for the month of October is $0.05 per share, payable on November 14.

Important Ratios to Analyze Dividend Stocks

dividend yield, Dividend yield reflects the annual value of dividends received relative to the market price per share of a security. Investors calculate this metric by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current stock price.

For example, if Company ABC issues a $10 dividend annually with a current share price of $100, its dividend yield is 10% ($10 / $100 = 10%). Investors looking for high-yield stocks can begin their search by screening issues with a split yield greater than a certain percentage. Keep in mind that dividend yield is just one of many metrics that should be considered before investing.

dividend payout ratio: DPR measures how much of a company’s earnings are distributed to shareholders. Investors calculate the ratio by dividing total dividends by net income.

For example, if Company ABC reported net income of $50,000 and paid $15,000 in annual dividends, its DRP would be 30% ($15,000 / $50,000 = 30%). In other words, the company pays out 30% of its earnings to shareholders. Typically, a company that pays out less than 50% of its net earnings as dividends is considered stable and likely to have sustainable long-term earnings growth.

dividend coverage ratio, Dividend coverage measures how often a company can pay dividends to its shareholders. Investors calculate the dividend coverage ratio by dividing a company’s annual EPS by its annual dividend per share.

For example, if Company ABC reported net income of $10 million with an annual dividend of $2 million to shareholders, its dividend coverage ratio is five times ($10 million / $2 million). Generally, investors consider higher dividend coverage ratios more favorable.

Benefits of Dividend Stocks

The many benefits of dividend stocks include the possibility of dividend reinvestment and the potential for passive income.

dividend reinvestment: Investors can reinvest the dividends received in the same company to acquire more shares. This is called a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Participating in a DRIP allows the investor to take advantage of compound returns – a strategy that can be helpful in building long-term wealth.

passive income, Companies that pay dividends typically issue them quarterly, creating a reliable stream of passive income that investors can spend any way they wish. Dividends also have the added benefit of offsetting share-price depreciation.

Comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes only.

As of the date of writing this article, the author does not own any of the above stocks.

