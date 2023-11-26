Top diplomats of South Korea, China, Japan want to boost trilateral cooperation

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan met in South Korea on Sunday, seeking to restart cooperation between the Asian neighbors and paving the way for a trilateral summit.

While China and the United States are improving strained relations, including a summit this month between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, Beijing is concerned that Washington and its key regional allies are strengthening their three-way partnership. Are.

Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul had agreed to hold a summit every year since 2008 to boost diplomatic and economic exchanges, but the plan has been blocked by bilateral disputes and the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last trilateral leaders meeting was held in 2019.

The three top diplomats are gathering in the port city of Busan, the first such meeting since 2019. In September, senior officials from the three countries agreed to arrange a trilateral summit at “the earliest convenient time”.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met separately with his Japanese counterparts Yoko Kamikawa and China’s Wang Yi on Sunday morning.

Park and Kamikawa condemned North Korea’s launch of its first spy satellite last week and agreed to step up response to arms transactions between Pyongyang and Moscow, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kamikawa described a South Korean court order for Japan to compensate a group of women forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels as “extremely regrettable” and urged the South Korean government to take appropriate measures, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported. told.

On Saturday, Kamikawa met Wang and expressed hope for security talks between Tokyo and Beijing “in the near future.” According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang highlighted the need for both sides to ensure that they “do not pose a threat to each other” and respect “each other’s legitimate concerns.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have taken steps to improve relations soured by history and trade disputes, and held a historic trilateral summit with Biden in August.

Wang warned in July that US efforts to strengthen ties with Seoul and Tokyo could increase regional tensions and conflicts.

