Top crypto picks for the new year: Major investments before 2024 including Nuggetrush, Cardano and Bitcoin bitcoinist.com

Cardano (ADA) is leading a bullish market rally despite the decline in NFT activity.

Bitcoin (BTC) reached its highest point in 2023 on December 8.

NuggetRush (NUGX) Analysts have been forced to readjust their forecasts after a 30% rise.

Cardano (ADA) continues its rise in the market despite this Slump in NFT activity, Bitcoin (BTC) also reached its 2023 high on December 11.

As yet, NuggetRush (NUGX) This is what all the investors are talking about. It features a mining adventure game Full of NFTs and gold rewards, NUGX There has been an increase of 30%. Still, will it become a Top ICOs Project? Let’s listen to the experts’ opinion.

Cardano rises despite decline in NFT activity

NFT activity of many top altcoins The crypto market has declined significantly in the last few months. Nevertheless, Cardano (ADA) has been on a sharp rise in the marketWhich has become more evident since November.

Cardano (ADA)’s rise comes amid a broader bullish trend for many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. On November 1, it traded at $0.3075. Four weeks later, Cardano’s ADA token There was a jump of 29.3% It became $0.3978 on December 2. By December 10, ADA had increased by 49.3% Up to $0.5942.

Decline in NFT activity Billions of dollars have been wiped out of the NFT industry. Nevertheless, analysts expect Cardano (ADA) to remain in bullish territory due to other DeFi activities on the network. Cardano (ADA) also has Partnered with major brands in the DeFi industry over the past few months. This has led to increased trading activity on Cardano (ADA). If this trend continues, the ADA will 17.4% increase From $0.6978.

NuggetRush: Ethereum-based mining adventure to reward players with gold

NuggetRush (NUGX) Offers a mining adventure where players explore new areas and solve complex challenges Compete for valuable prizes, It offers a unique blend of adventure, fantasy and reward earning potential. NuggetRush (NUGX) It uses the best gaming technology to ensure Hyper-realistic and immersive experience,

NuggetRush (NUGX) Specially designed to take you into the life of a professional artisanal miner. You’ll experience a whole range of mining adventures, including small tasks like digging a shaft and big tasks like exploration of mineral resources, Additionally, players will get a chance to sharpen their ally and competitive sides.

you can go on missions alone, receiving rewards, promoting game funds and mining efficiency. Players can also opt for a collaborative experience, joining a mining guild and earning group rewards.

join mining groups This is a good way for beginners to make quick progress. NuggetRush (NUGX) Restores decision and data control to users. Plus, it supports worthy causes while aiming to $100 million market cap,

NuggetRush (NUGX) Presale is one of the best new ico currently available. Over $84 million of tokens have been sold. NUGX It is now in Phase 3 of its presale after generating 30% ROI. Its first round price was $0.01 but now it is increased to $0.013,

Bitcoin hits yearly high in December

Bitcoin (BTC) recorded this Best market performance of 2023 Bullish sentiments dominated the crypto market on December 8. Following rising demand for spot crypto ETFs, investors increased their digital asset holdings Skyrocketing demand for Bitcoin, Increased trading activity pushed Bitcoin to higher levels, compensating for the crypto winter of the first half of 2023.

On October 30, BTC was trading at $34,502. As general investor sentiment grows, BTC 12.1% jump On December 1, BTC rose 14.1% to $44,166, its highest level since 2023. Investor sentiment for BTC fell slightly, and this 6.6% decline Up to $41,243.

Bitcoin (BTC) rally could last until early 2024 if SEC starts crackdown Spot crypto ETF approved, Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in ordinal NFT activity on Bitcoin. Since Bitcoin-based Ordinals was listed on Binance, its ORDI token has soared Market capitalization of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect increased NFT activity to drive demand for Bitcoin (BTC) network services in 2024. This could push BTC Increase by 26.9% Up to $52.345.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the information available in such materials. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

Source: bitcoinist.com