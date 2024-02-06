Top Chinese hedge fund Banksia cuts stocks in rout for 'survival'

(Bloomberg) — A top Chinese macro hedge fund said it cut stock positions last month as the country’s market slide deepened, incurring losses after admitting mistakes while betting on a rapid economic recovery.

According to its January letter to investors, Shanghai Banksia Investment Management Center “significantly reduced” its equity assets in mid-January to reduce losses, investing only in safe high-dividend stocks and large-caps in the CSI 300 index. Retained risk for companies.

Banxia recognized its mistakes two weeks into the year, realizing that “to survive it would have to lose an arm,” the company led by founder Li Bei said in a Feb. 4 letter seen by Bloomberg, using a Chinese proverb. “. This allowed it to “fortunately avoid the more severe declines of recent weeks”.

Lee declined to comment.

Chinese shares fell to a five-year low on Friday, forcing regulators to tighten trading restrictions on domestic institutional investors as well as some offshore entities to prevent long-lasting losses. Stocks rose Tuesday on hopes for more robust government efforts to end the recession.

Li, who manages more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), last month publicly pleaded guilty to misplaced bets, after posting a maximum decline of 25% from a peak in the middle of last year. , which was the worst performance of his career.

Other macro hedge funds have been hit by China’s stock market decline. Veteran investor Chua Soon Hock decided to close his Asia Genesis Macro fund last month after suffering “unprecedented” losses from wrongly betting on Chinese and Japanese stocks.

According to the letter, Li became optimistic from the third quarter after seeing policy changes, but monetary and fiscal policies “oscillated somehow” in the past month, and the implementation of measures to support the property market “far fell short of expectations.” Done.

The letter said a “vicious circle” had developed in the market after stock indices “snowballed” derivatives falling below the so-called knock-in levels, which is likely to cause losses to investors. The widening discount in stock-index futures prompted some quantitative hedge funds’ market-neutral products to open trades and sell small-cap stocks.

quant exit

According to the letter, the decline in small caps led to a decline in quant products, an increase in redemptions and then a further reduction in their exposure. The outflow of such shares by volume, which Banksia estimates was 1 trillion yuan at the beginning of the year, was “reduced by only 20%.”

However, after the Cailian report on Tuesday, which estimated that private quants’ stock holdings totaled 660 billion yuan as of Dec. 31, Li wrote in an article on Banxia’s WeChat account that “the risk is more controllable.”

The CSI 300 closed 3.5% higher on Tuesday, its best day since late 2022, after Bloomberg reported that regulators are planning to brief President Xi Jinping on the market. Additionally, a unit of China’s sovereign wealth fund said it would continue to increase its stake in exchange-traded funds.

The Banksia Macro Fund declined 7.8% in January after falling 14.7% last year, according to the letter. Last year it was ranked the best performer among multi-asset funds with at least 10 billion yuan over the past five years, according to Shenzhen Papaiwang Investment Management Co.

The letter said the fund has reduced its risk appetite and will keep its net equity exposure below 35% until opportunities arise. This compared with last month’s target range of up to 70%.

Before the economy strengthens and the property market stabilizes, “we are set for a long war,” the letter said.

