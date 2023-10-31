Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in October 2023

Image Source: Getty Images

Written by Kay Ng at The Motley Fool Canada

When investors focus more on getting returns from dividend income they care less about changes in stock prices. Here are some of the top stocks offering big dividends that Canadians can take a closer look at and see if they are a good fit for their long-term diversified portfolio.

CIBC

I am not going to underestimate the challenges facing the bank. High interest rates are causing slow economic growth. It is difficult for businesses and individuals to take out new loans, and it will be expensive to refinance loans, such as when it comes time to renew a mortgage.

Like your friends, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is expecting a higher loan loss provision. For example, in the first three quarters of the fiscal year, CIBC’s loan loss provisions increased 137% year over year to $1.5 billion, causing its adjusted earnings per share to decline nearly 9% to $5.15.

As a result of the negative economic outlook, Canadian bank stocks have declined nearly 21% over the past 12 months. At $47.84 per share at the time of writing, this offers an increased dividend yield of 7.26%. Assuming the economy normalizes over the next three to five years, CIBC stock could return to around $69 with upside potential of about 44%.

CIBC’s payout ratio is expected to rise to about 66% of earnings this fiscal year. Although it is undesirable to see the payout ratio exceed the normal range of around 50%, it still remains sustainable.

Smartcenter REIT

Higher interest rates also do not bode well for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that carry large amounts of mortgage debt on their balance sheets. so Smartcenter REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has improved nearly 22% over the last 12 months. Quality Canadian retail REITs last traded at this level in 2020 during the pandemic.

Smartcentre’s retail real estate portfolio consists of 189 properties at major intersections across Canada, including 114 centers it operates. wal-mart, which should help increase foot traffic to its properties. The REIT has maintained or increased its cash distributions every year since at least 2007. Therefore, it appears to be committed to its monthly cash distribution.

The REIT last reported its second-quarter results in August, when it had an industry-leading occupancy rate of about 98.2%. Year-on-year, its funds from operations (FFO) and net operating income (NOI) were up 8.3% and 10.5%, respectively. Its FFO payout ratio in the first half of the year was about 84%. However, based on adjusted FFO with adjustments, the payout ratio was 97.5%. Ideally, investors would like to see a large margin of safety for the payout ratio.

At $21.27 per unit, the retail REIT is poised for a rich cash distribution yield of close to 8.7%. When interest rates fall, stocks may make a comeback. Currently, Yahoo Finance indicates that the 12-month analyst consensus price target of $28.69 represents upside potential of approximately 35%.

Investor Takeaway

In a high interest rate environment with increased economic risk, valuations of bank and REIT stocks have become lower. Investing in this type of market is scary. However, if you have a long-term view and can wait until interest rates go down (which could lead to a recession if the Bank of Canada decides to do so), it may be worth it for higher yields. Dividend stocks are a good opportunity to find more income.

The post Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in October 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Fool contributor Kay Ng holds positions at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCenters Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

