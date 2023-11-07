Top Bitcoin miners sold everything they owned last month and cashed in on some of their holdings as the token’s price soared

According to data portal The Miner Mag, top Bitcoin miners sold more tokens last month than they produced.

Thirteen public miners sold $164 million worth of Bitcoin, sending the price soaring in October.

Miners’ Bitcoin liquidation-to-production ratio last month was 104%, up from 70% over the summer.

Top crypto miners took advantage of the surge in Bitcoin prices last month and sold more tokens than they produced.

According to a post on crypto data portal The Miner Mag, 13 public Bitcoin miners, including Hut 8 and Bit Digital, sold a total of 164 tokens worth $15,492 worth $164 million.

As the amount sold exceeded the number mined, the Bitcoin liquidation-to-production ratio increased from 70% in the summer to 104% in October, suggesting that miners reached into their own Bitcoin reserves to unload tokens.

It came as Bitcoin recorded a 30% monthly gain, pushing the price above $35,000 for the first time since 2022.

Liquidations on production ratio for top public Bitcoin mining companies. The Miner Mag

“While some of these companies consistently sell all of their mined Bitcoin each month, others adopt a hybrid treasury strategy like Marathon, Hut 8, Cipher, CleanSpark, Bit Digital – and it was they who made the most in October compared to previous months. More liquidity,” the post said.

Typically, miners sell minted coins to replenish their cash flow or take advantage of rising crypto prices. Riding on a wave of optimism surrounding the expected approval of a spot bitcoin ETF, prices surged to their highest level in months. The currency is currently trading at $35,746, up 115% year-to-date.

Another possible reason why creators were cashing out the tokens is the exit ahead of Bitcoin’s next halving in 2024. That’s when the reward for mining has been halved, and miners will be trying to mitigate the blow by selling.

Token sales help supplement the supply of Bitcoin in the currently tight market. Last month, a Forex.com analyst warned that Bitcoin’s supply could be hit, with tradable tokens on crypto exchanges hitting their lowest levels since 2018.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com