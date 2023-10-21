Top Analyst Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Bottom Reveals New Bitcoin Position – Here Are His Goals – The Daily Hodl

A widely followed crypto analyst who called November 2022 a crypto bottom says he has re-entered the market with a new long position on Bitcoin (BTC).

The analyst goes by the pseudonym Donalt says social media platform

Donalt says his bullish thesis will be invalidated if BTC drops to around $24,000.

Source: donalt/x

Fellow trader Credible Crypto is also bullish on Bitcoin. analyst says He has 346,800 followers on the social media platform

“To keep it as simple as possible:

In the same way $26,800 was the origin of our last impulse, $28,600 is now the origin of the current impulse. On top of that, we’re going much, much faster.

A drop below $28,600 will violate the local uptrend and we may have to pull back a bit, but until then, stay tuned!”

Source: ReliableCrypto/X

On the fate of altcoins amid Bitcoin rally, trusted crypto They say,

“The black hole is coming. All that liquidity currently holding up your precious altcoins will soon be absorbed into daddy BTC. Relief for altcoins comes with breaking new highs, and then they will shine.

But first, make way for the king.”

Bitcoin is trading at $29,500 at the time of writing.

Don’t miss a beat – subscribe to receive email alerts straight to your inbox

check price action

What should I follow TwitterFacebook and Telegram

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

Check latest news headlines

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please be aware that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you incur are your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital asset, nor is Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Roman3dArt/sergzsv.zp

Source: dailyhodl.com