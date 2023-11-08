Top Analyst Says 'Hold Your Horses' About Disney Stock - TipRanks.com

While most of the big hitters have already released their latest earnings reports, not all have done so yet. Market activities will stop once on Wednesday (November 8). Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Will report results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

The readout comes at a time of change for the entertainment giant. For the first time since restructuring efforts, entertainment and sports will be reported separately as the company split the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) business into two separate segments. The three main reporting segments will now be entertainment, sports and experiences.

The company’s non-sports linear networks, Disney+ and Hulu (DTC), along with content sales/licensing (the studio’s business), now fall under the entertainment banner. The sports segment includes ESPN, ESPN+ and Star Sports.

With the new structure to consider ahead of print, TD Cowen’s 5-star analyst Doug Creutz, who ranks in the top 4% of the Street’s stock experts, has revised his model for Disney. Their FY23 revenue forecast has been cut slightly to $89.1 billion from $89.1 billion (equivalent to 6% year-over-year growth), while adj. Operating income is roughly unchanged at $12.6 billion (+4% y/y). In the bottom line, adj. EPS was raised from $3.56 to $3.57 (+1% y/y).

But another important change is happening at the House of Mouse. On Monday, the company announced that Hugh Johnston, who served as Pepsi’s CFO for 13 years, has come on board as Disney’s new CFO and senior EVP.

According to Creutz, this is the first time since 1995 that Disney has brought in an outsider to a chief executive role. The 5-star analyst adds, “Bringing in Johnston represents a very significant change from decades of practice.” “Clearly, Disney is at a critical juncture at this time, and faces significant uncertainty about the future of its entertainment businesses. A new approach may bring some benefits to the company. However, the Disney culture is extremely strong, and Johnson will likely have a lot of work ahead of him to integrate successfully.

All told, Creutz’s rating remains Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) for now, while his $94 price target suggests shares will rise 11% in the coming months. (To watch Creutz’s track record, click here)

Overall, 4 other analysts join Creutz on the sidelines and with 18 buys and 1 sell, the stock boasts a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target is $105.62, which means shares will gain ~25% in a one-year time frame. (Look DIS Stock Forecast,

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your analysis before making any investment.

Source: www.tipranks.com