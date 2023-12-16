Top AI Stock Picks for 2024: Two Analysts Share Their Thoughts

2023 was the year of AI. OpenAI’s ChatGPIT took the world by storm, and shares of AI chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) soared. So how should investors play this sector in 2024? Evercore ISI head of Internet research Mark Mahaney and Piper Sandler equity research analyst Brent Breslin give their best thoughts to Yahoo Finance Live.

Mahaney likes Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platform (META). Why? “They have a lot of data to work with and they also have the capital to be able to invest,” Mahaney explains. He said that these companies were investing in AI long before 2023.

Bracelin favors Microsoft (MSFT), saying this is Microsoft’s “iPhone moment.” Bracelin also likes Adobe (ADBE) and HubSpot (HUBS) as they plan to monetize their AI products.

Watch the video above to learn why Bracelin thinks Database stock could be a “secret horse.”

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

video transcript

Josh Lipton: Nice to see you both. Mark, let’s get started with AI right now. And, obviously, Mark, there are a lot of companies, companies that you cover and know really well, that are putting a lot of time, effort and money into AI, Mark. I’m curious, in your coverage universe, Mark, are there some companies that are better positioned than others to really benefit from the monetization of generative AI, Mark? Is it Amazon, Alphabet, Meta? How do you see it?

Mark Mahaney: You just listed the three companies I was going to talk about.

[LAUGHTER]

You stole my thunder, Josh. So nice to see you again. And, let’s see, yes, there are three of them. Why would it be those three companies? Because they have a lot of data to work with, and they also have the capital to be able to invest, and they’ve been investing for a decade or seven years in different versions of AI. Amazon has long been using machine learning to figure out how to keep packages and parcels in the best condition within their distribution centers. We have made a kind of improvement in the capabilities of artificial intelligence, there is no doubt about that. I think as both an employer and a revenue recipient, I actually find Amazon really interesting.

Your second one started by highlighting the two companies that everyone mentions, NVIDIA and Microsoft, and then maybe Google gets some credit for that. But Amazon doesn’t usually appear in the conversation, yet they’re the leading cloud vendor, 50% larger than Azure and our–Microsoft’s Azure. And our view has always been that the AI ​​revolution will not be televised. It won’t be on-premises, it will be in the cloud.

And so when people really look for ways to use these large language models, you’ll need storage capabilities, you’ll need compute capabilities, you’ll need infrastructure, and that’s where AWS has 60% of the market. There is a stake. So I think Amazon is really the best derivative play like this. Probably I would put meta– I’m sorry, Google 2, and I would put meta 3 because I think they have an amazing number of applications that people have underappreciated in the way they’ve used AI. Already the experience has been improved for both users and advertisers.

Julie Hyman: What’s interesting is that they all have something for everyone. I want to turn to you, Brent, because the most obvious one in your coverage universe is Microsoft, right? What’s happened with OpenAI is that it’s the fastest with their AI. Is this the obvious game here? Or are there something else people should pay attention to?

Brent Bresilin: Sure, obvious game, but for obvious reasons. The way I think of Microsoft, this is their iPhone moment. It was clear that Apple had an opportunity to capitalize on the iPhone. This is Microsoft’s opportunity. Microsoft AI is an approximately $2 billion business in year 1. We think this is going to be a $10 billion business for Microsoft over the next two years. So we’re in the early stages of monetization for Microsoft.

But it’s not the only company in the applications space that is taking advantage of these larger language models. For example, Adobe has done a very good job of making money in a very short period of time. There’s even more content coming from Adobe next year. They are coming out with AI assistants for their Acrobat products and their Reader products. So I think Adobe as well as HubSpot, the smaller application company, are doing a lot of interesting things, but they’re also in a really unique position. They have about 15 different AI features and functions. And they’ll be in the early stages of monetizing some of that next year.

I will also look at some data players. I think outside of the infrastructure as a service player, these database layers may be the secret horse relative to the indirect beneficiaries of AI, so MongoDB, Snowflake, these are the database layer technologies that are really going to be at the heart of some of these larger applications. Could see indirect tailwind to be deployed upon launch.

Source: finance.yahoo.com