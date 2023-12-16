Top advice for female entrepreneurs from SoulCycle, Poppy founders

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. SoulCycle co-founder Julie Rice (left) in discussion with Female Founder World creator Jasmine Garnsworthy (right). shin wang

Earlier this month, Female Founder World hosted a summit for women entrepreneurs.

The co-founders of brands like SoulCycle and Poppy discuss how to succeed as a female entrepreneur.

Here’s his best advice on what to read – and what not to read – and how to use social media.

It’s a story as old as venture capitalism – it’s hard to be a female founder.

Only 2.1% of total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US went to companies founded by women in 2022, according to pitchbook data , meanwhile current The lack of VC money is having a disproportionate impact on women.

Female Founder World was started by Jasmine Garnsworthy, a founder herself, with the aim of making all this a little easier. It is a community that hosts business workshops, networking events, and podcasts dedicated to women entrepreneurs.

And earlier this month, it hosted a summit that included entrepreneurs from companies like SoulCycle, skiwear brand Halfdays, and healthy soda Poppy.

Topics discussed ranged from what to do if a male VC laughs you out of the room (in this case, get your way and get a loan to start your business) to demonstrating your company’s goals. How to fix.

Here are her five best pieces of advice for female entrepreneurs:

Focus on the product first.

A great business needs a great product – and that will speak for itself, said Julie Rice, co-founder and former CEO of SoulCycle.

“We’re all very focused on marketing, especially social media,” he said. “We’re almost forgetting that the product is the thing we should be focusing on.”

Good marketing may get someone into the door, he said, but it won’t be enough to keep them a loyal customer. Focus less on the number of likes and followers, and more on things like customer service and building an IRL community.

Rice said, “You create something amazing, guess what? Someone’s coming back.”

(L-R) Moderator Madison Utendahl speaks with Poppy co-founder Alison Ellsworth, Little Words Project founder Adriana Carrig, and Amy Cooley founder Diorha Ndiaye at the Female Founders Summit. shin wang

Use social media to your advantage.

Social media, used smartly to connect instead of traditional marketing, can be a gold mine. Many founders discussed how important it is to their businesses, whether they use LinkedIn to network or TikTok to reach customers.

Ariana Farvarda, co-founder of Halfdays, said she messaged hundreds of people on LinkedIn before finding designers. She ultimately hired people she met on the platform who had valuable experience at Lululemon and Arc’teryx.

Poppy co-founder Allison Ellsworth explained how TikTok has democratized marketing, allowing anyone to go online and promote their products in a more authentic way than an expensive ad campaign.

“In most of our commercials I talk about our product and ingredients,” she said. “They’re not high-glam, but I always say, ‘I transform better than JLo.’

Ask for help – even from your customers.

It’s always important to ask for help – and many founders said they’ve appealed to their customers.

When Adriana Carrig, founder of bracelet company Little Words Project, saw other products appearing under her image and branding in Target stores, she turned to her followers. Now whenever one of them fixes the display and sends before and after photos to the company, they are rewarded with a free bracelet.

“It goes back to being transparent with the community, being open,” he said. “You’ll be very surprised when people actually want to help.”

Poppy’s co-founder Allison Ellsworth employed a similar strategy when negotiating with Costco. After testing in a few locations, the retailer wanted to launch the soda nationwide — but at a lower price.

This will hurt business, Ellsworth said. She decided to walk away – and go “rogue”. She took to TikTok and asked her customers to go to Costco locations already carrying the product and purchase it.

“I asked our community to sell us out,” he said. “We basically showed Costco what’s going on.”

Two days later, the Costco buyer called and offered to stock Poppy nationwide – at the original price Ellsworth wanted.

Present your idea to the world.

Some people call it revelation, some call it self-promotion. Either way, talking about your business idea – as Halfdze Farvarda said – telling everyone – not only keeps you accountable, but also builds connections.

“Things are just starting to happen,” Farwerda said. “We’ll tell everyone what we found out about Halfdays.”

That word of mouth eventually led Farwarda to her third co-founder, resulting in more capital and a network established in the fashion world.

Same thing happened with SoulCycle’s rice.

After telling enough people about his idea for a different kind of fitness experience — less mundane and more social than New York City gyms at the time — one of his cycling instructors connected him with his future co-founder, Elizabeth Cutler. , who were there at that time. Want to invest in fitness business.

“It was the best blind date we’ve ever been on,” Rice said.

Don’t stress about not studying.

There are plenty of business books out there, and many CEOs swear by them. But the founders at the summit said not to worry too much about falling behind.

“I was an English major in college, so I read a lot and I’m a big reader,” Carrig said. “However, once you start your own business and then add a baby to it, if you have free time, you really just want to watch Bravo.”

He said that conversations with other founders have been more valuable to him than any business topic.

“Don’t feel like you have to read every book,” agrees Diorha Ndiaye, founder of beauty brand Ami Kole.

She focuses on staying updated on trends and the latest news by reading trade publications and talking to other founders and her clients.

“When you’re at the deal table, there’s no book that can prepare you for those conversations,” he said.

