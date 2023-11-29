Top 8 Nationalities of the Richest People in the World

Where in the world do most HNWIs choose to become new citizens? Second citizenship can expand your financial and lifestyle opportunities manifold. This article shares the favorite citizenships of the world’s richest people.

Highflyers seek second citizenship to spread their wings and achieve greater economic and political freedom. They like to get things done and get it done quickly. His preferred option of transportation is his private jet.

Nomad Capitalist can fulfill all your citizenship needs. We help HNWIs across the world acquire citizenship. Here are his ten favorite citizenships.

8. New Zealand Citizenship

New Zealand offers a utopian Plan B.

Entrepreneurs and investors favor New Zealand as it is one of the most accessible jurisdictions to conduct business. A stable democracy has given rise to a thriving economy. Although there is no formal citizenship by investment scheme, immigration authorities will deal with special applications.

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who currently has a net worth of US$4.4 billion, became a New Zealand citizen in March 2011. New Zealand law confirms that the Immigration Minister can approve a citizenship application if it “would be in the public interest due to exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian or other nature.” Thiel therefore made a “significant investment” in the country’s economy in New Zealand. Ignored the requirement to spend 146 days in.

7. Canadian Citizenship

Canada’s stability is reassuring for seven- and eight-figure entrepreneurs and investors.

HNWIs are attracted to Canada because of its political security, quality of life and flexible economy.

Famous Canadian immigrants include telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who relocated from Scotland in the late 1800s. More recently, Mike Lazaridis, who started BlackBerry, immigrated to Canada from Turkey along with Shopify founder Tobias Lütke, who came from Germany.

Canada’s Start-up Visa program accepts applications from innovative immigrant entrepreneurs who can start companies in the country that can compete globally and create jobs for Canadian citizens. The province of Quebec also runs a commercial immigration program. Entrepreneurs, investors and self-employed workers are all eligible.

6. US Citizenship

America remains a land of opportunity for many immigrant investors.

US immigration law grants green cards to employment-based preferred immigrants. These are non-citizens who have invested $1,050,000 or can demonstrate proof of intent to invest in a new commercial enterprise that will benefit the U.S. economy and create at least ten full-time positions for qualified employees. These HNWIs are also called “EB-5 immigrant investors” because they are in the employment-based fifth preference visa category.

Lots of household names have made a new life in America. These include Australia’s Rupert Murdoch, Germany’s Levi Strauss and Russia’s Sergei Brin.

Despite the threat of rising China, the US still enjoys the status of the world’s largest economy, so it makes sense that so many of the world’s wealthiest people live there.

However, the unique nature of the US citizenship-based taxation system – in which you don’t even need to be a citizen to get caught up – means that more and more Americans are turning to our company for help moving abroad.

5. Australian Citizenship

Australia offers several working and skilled visas. These include Business Innovation and Investment, Business Owner, Global Talent and Investor Visa. The latter costs AUD2,570, and you must have a specified investment of AUD1.5 million for four years.

With a net worth of US$7.38 billion, Sydney-based businessman Frank Lowy has come a long way. During World War II, he lived in a Hungarian ghetto. As Chairman of Westfield Corporation, he has overseen the establishment of more than 80 shopping centers around the world.

4. Swiss Citizenship

You can enroll your children in top universities in Europe with Swiss citizenship.

The Swiss passport is in the middle of the world,The strongest, guaranteeing visa-free entry to 174 countries, including the Schengen countries of Europe and the United States. As a Swiss citizen, you can live and work freely in the European Union.

Switzerland is mainly popular for its banking services. There is no fast-track citizenship by investment scheme in Switzerland because, frankly, the country does not need to encourage investment. However it does provide generous tax breaks for wealthy individuals.

Naturalization takes ten years of residence, so there are much faster options in the region, especially in Malta, where you can obtain citizenship in one year.

3. Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship

Saint Kitts and Nevis offers the oldest citizenship-by-investment program.

In 1984, Saint Kitts and Nevis revolutionized the world of investment migration. They did this by offering the first citizenship by investment scheme. Benefits include tax-free residency as your income or property is not taxed on the islands.

While other Caribbean jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands tend to steal the headlines, St. Kitts and Nevis has much more to offer faster and cheaper citizenship by investment for HNWIs, making it an ideal second passport option .

The country is also a leading jurisdiction for offshore trusts, making it a popular choice for those looking for strong asset protection.

2. Monaco

Monaco is a paradise for HNWIs with a reputation for glamour.

In terms of concentration of wealth and glamour, few countries can compete with Monaco.

Located on the French Riviera, Monaco has a warm climate and stunning beaches. But this small homestead is about much more than sunshine and scenery.

Monaco, after all, is the original home of the jet-set, from its own royal family to international celebrities. (Not to mention being the original stomping ground of 007, James Bond)

The streets of Monte Carlo also serve as the backdrop for motorsports’ most prestigious event, the annual Monaco Grand Prix.

But of course, sunshine and luxury are not the main reasons why ultra-rich people choose to live in Monaco (many other countries offer this too).

No, the main reason Monaco is so popular is that, unlike many low-tax countries, which are often mislabeled as such, it is a true tax haven. As a resident of Monaco you pay zero income tax – hence the appeal.

However, one thing that Monaco does not have in its favor is that, despite being located in the south of Europe, it is not an EU member state, which is why our next country has a higher score. Other factors that make Monaco less attractive are that it does not recognize dual citizenship.

1. Citizenship of Malta

If you are looking for EU citizenship then Malta’s Fast-Track Citizenship by Investment Scheme is the right path for you.

For those who hate to compromise, Malta offers it all. If you want the best for you and your family, Maltese citizenship by investment is the best option available.

Sure, you can get Caribbean citizenship by investment for a fraction of the cost, but Malta offers fast-track EU citizenship in one year, which can then be extended to your family members.

This means that once you obtain it, you are free to live and work anywhere in Europe. Additionally, your children are also eligible to study at any of the most prestigious universities in Europe.

A Maltese passport gives you visa-free access to 171 countries, significantly increasing your travel freedom.

The thing is, once you get your Maltese citizenship, you may decide to stay here, as many wealthy people do because the country ticks so many boxes.

It’s an English-speaking country that’s quaint yet cosmopolitan, with a vibrant expat community and year-round sunshine.

In the meantime, entrepreneurs interested in offshore company formation should definitely check out Malta’s tax exemptions. Or even better, contact us, and we’ll show you the most tax-efficient way to combine all of the above elements as part of a custom-built action plan.

Frequently Asked Questions on Citizenship of the World’s Richest People

Which country has the most billionaires?

World Population Review shows that there are more than 2700 billionaires spread across the globe. More than 25% of the world’s billionaires live in the United States. This means there are 724 US-based billionaires.

Which countries have the most millionaires per capita?

You’ll find the most millionaires per capita in the United States. There are approximately 24.5 million millionaires. This is slightly less than 39% of the world total. Wherever you choose to get your new citizenship, you’re on your way to greater financial freedom. We can help you on your journey. Let us guide you on dual citizenship, investment opportunities and taxes.

Source: nomadcapitalist.com