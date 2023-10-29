Top 7 Ethereum Games Worth Spending Time in 2023 – Cryptosaurus

Money making games are becoming a popular hobby to earn passive income. The best Ethereum games that allow you to receive rewards for playing will be examined in this “Top 7 Ethereum Games”.,, These games are entertaining and exciting and provide a great opportunity to win some extra money while having fun.

Ethereum Overview, P2E Games and NFTs

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a blockchain platform where developers can create decentralized applications (dApps). Every application in the Ethereum ecosystem is based on smart contracts and works independently without interference from any third party.

After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. It launched in 2015 and quickly became the most popular smart contract blockchain.

What are P2E games or blockchain games?

To encourage players to interact with your platform, Play to earn (or blockchain games) use tokens and the NFT economy., They allow you to earn cryptocurrencies by playing. You receive tokens that you can redeem for rewards like NFTs or money.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a special type of cryptocurrency. This means that each NFT is unique and can be used in both games and other applications., These are often used as symbols of rare in-game items or resources, and if well designed and popular, they can be invaluable.

Below, investors can find a list of the 7 best Ethereum plays for 2023.

Top 7 Ethereum Games Worth Spending Time in 2023

Big Time – a free multiplayer action RPG with a time travel theme Sorare – a fantasy sports game that allows you to buy, sell, and trade NFT cards of real-world footballers and MLB players. Decentraland: A virtual world, or metaverse, based on Ethereum, where players can explore, play, and socialize with other players. Champions Ascension – A fantasy game in development, players quest, battle, and earn rewards using unique NFT champions. Sidus Heroes – A multiplayer role-playing game set in an open universe, the game offers a political system in which players can create parties, lobby for interests, and become ministers and presidents. Illuvium – An open-world fantasy RPG that allows players to explore the land, collect lights, and fight each other over morality. Imposters – A metaverse of AAA social games that is actually player owned and operated. The first game mode of Imposters will be a game of social deduction.

1. Big time

Big Time is a free-to-play multiplayer action role-playing game with a time travel theme. Gameplay is similar to Diablo, with 3D aesthetics similar to World of Warcraft, The game was created by a team of industry veterans from Epic Games, Blizzard Entertainment, EA Sports, and Riot.

Combat in the game is a Diablo-style mix of melee and magic-based battles. You can also raid a randomly generated dungeon for NFTs with up to six other players.

While fighting monsters and clearing dungeons, NFT drops are random, Cosmetic NFTs impact your character’s appearance. Utility NFTs are items that are used to create cosmetic weapon and armor skins, as well as earn Bitcoin.

2. Sorare

Sorare is a fantasy sports game where you can Buy, sell, and trade NFT cards of real NFL and MLB players,

The game resembles popular sports card games, such as Upper Deck’s “Flier Ultra” series. Sorare, on the other hand, uses Ethereum NFTs instead of actual cards.

Each card is an individual digital representation of a real-world footballer. There are over 230 teams represented in the game, including major leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga. These cards can be used to create teams of five players and participate in weekly fantasy football games., The game also has a season mode where you can compete against other players in your league.

Cards can be purchased in the Sorare Bazaar or from other players. and alone like traditional playing cards, The value of these Ethereum NFTs may fluctuate depending on the success of the real-world footballer.

Sorare’s latest update now covers Major League Baseball. Baseball lovers can participate in fantasy baseball games by collecting the best NFT gear representing Major League players.

3. Decentralization

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based virtual environment, or metaverse, where people can explore, play, and interact., The game can be compared to “Second Life”, but there are some important differences.

First, Decentraland is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which allows for a decentralized economy. Second, players can monetize content and use their avatars to move around and participate in activities. Decentraland buys, sells, and exchanges land and virtual goods using the MANA cryptocurrency.

4. Ascension of Champions

Champions Ascension is a fantasy game. The game takes place in the land of Massina, where players use various NFT champions to explore, fight, and win rewards. There are multiple champions to choose from, each with unique talents and fighting styles.

Players can fight a variety of battles in Colosseum Eternal. In addition, they will create various services on their land to meet the needs of the community.

5. Sidus Heroes

Sidus Heroes is a multiplayer role-playing game set in an open universe., Players can travel between planets and complete quests to help their characters gain new powers, or they can cooperate with other players to complete tasks or defeat Sidus in P2P or P2E modes. Can fight in the battlefield for tokens.

Players can form parties, advocate for interests, and become ministers and presidents in the game’s political system.

6. Rain

Illuvium is an open-world fantasy RPG where players can explore the land, collect lights, and compete for morality., Illuvials are Ethereum NFTs that are placed on the Ethereum blockchain and can be bought, sold, or traded just like any other Ethereum NFT.

The game has a Pokémon-like feel, with creature collection and a turn-based battle aspect. Illuvium, on the other hand, takes it a step further by allowing you to breed your Illuvials to create new monsters. These new Ethereum NFTs can be used in battle or traded on the Illuvium marketplace.

There are over 100 different types of Illuvial to collect, each with their own set of stats and powers. Additionally, the game includes a variety of Ethereum NFTs that can be used to increase your Illuvial’s stats or give them new powers.

7. Cheater

Metaverses without games are boring and lack the social engagement that competitive games have. There is a need to find a middle path. Social gaming bridges the gap between current Twitch culture and the future of the immersive metaverse.

Imposters is a metaverse of AAA social games that is actually player owned and operated. The first game mode of Imposters will be a game of social deduction.

The release of Imposters Genesis will give owners access to all events of the Genesis Season. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.

Conclusion: Great Ethereum Game

Ethereum is the largest and most popular smart contract platform. On one hand, it is a great platform for game creators who want to create new and interesting games that reward players with Bitcoin. However, due to the enormous demand on the network, Ethereum suffers from congestion and expensive transaction costs.

Ethereum remains a popular platform for earning money through play-to-win games. anyway, because Ethereum costs are so high, many games have moved to other blockchains and implemented layer two solutions like Matic, Enjin or Immutable-X., In this article, we review games using NFTs and tokens that now run on the Ethereum blockchain, but most of them are in the process of scaling Layer 2 solutions.

