Top 6 Video Streaming Trends Marketers Should Know – Insider Paper

The digital streaming industry continues to change, making it important for marketers to take advantage of emerging trends and technologies to meet customer expectations. Experts estimate that the global video streaming market size will exceed $1721.4 billion by 2030. These developments mean that advertisers must master innovative technologies and use creative strategies to increase audience engagement, revenue and brand awareness while remaining competitive. Here are the top 6 video streaming trends marketers should know about.

One major video streaming trend that is making waves is the growing popularity of free ad-supported streaming (Fast) channels. Fast channels are seen as an upgrade over linear TV. These provide scheduled and high quality tailored content with well-optimized targeted advertisements, giving viewers a unique experience similar to traditional TV. Although FAST and VOD channels both support paid advertisements, they differ significantly in their ad format performance. AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) services support video monetization through banners, sponsored ads, and interactive ads. On the other hand, FAST channels present advertisements similar to cable television; You can pre-record and show ads randomly during the live stream.

AVOD and FAST display different advertisements to end-users, but people can access them on the same devices. The advantages of FAST channels include high quality content and affordability. They show updated video in a familiar format, improving the user experience for viewers who are accustomed to watching linear TV. This feature allows fast channels like Pluto TV to expand their reach to a great extent. Many consumers subscribe to FAST because it helps them avoid paying monthly fees for cable TV. However, the downside of FAST is its technical demands; Providers who wish to use this service may have to plan programming as videos are often not available on demand on such platforms.

Marketers must take advantage of different platforms to succeed in the video marketing industry. An omnichannel strategy requires creativity and technical input from advertisers; Thankfully, many tools support it these days, including websites, apps, social networks, and email marketing. Marketers can promote brands on video-sharing platforms like YouTube, broadcast live events, and work with content creators to improve audience reach and engagement. Additionally, employing interactive features, augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) helps create exceptional user experiences and boost marketing strategies.

Additionally, you can use third-party paid channels to share content in addition to traditional media channels. Consider requesting services from fast OTT aggregators, collaborating to share revenue, and getting your videos featured in OTT channel libraries. Another effective way to increase brand awareness and drive traffic to your channels is to use influencer marketing and purchase ad space to distribute your most popular video content on social media to expand your audience.

Ad tailoring is the way ads are placed within on-demand video or live content. This is an important concept for both client-side ad insertion (CSAI) and server-side ad insertion (SSAI). Video marketers should know the difference between CSAI vs SSAI to help optimize their campaigns for the best experience and visibility. The main difference between these two monetization methods is where in the video workflow ad stitching occurs. With CSAI, the user’s device handles ad stitching. When a video player requests a stream, it also triggers the ad server to display ad content at the correct location in the video (this includes pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll ads).

One advantage of CSAI entry is that it collects more user data, making it easier to provide personalized advertising to audiences. Once a video player accepts the ad content, it integrates it into the main video feed, ensuring a natural transition. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of CSAI vs. SSAI can help marketers implement the right technique into their video workflow streams.

Unlike CSAI, SSAI’s ad tailoring occurs at the server level before reaching the consumer’s device. To make this process run smoothly, the server picks up a video and its advertising content from its respective server, does encoding and combines them into one stream. Although this method allows for a consistent viewing experience, SSAI has limitations; It cannot display tailored advertisements in real time like CSAI.

Tailoring ads to user preferences and demographics can improve engagement. CSAI offers better ad tracking features than SSAI, so it allows the platform to offer advertisers the ability to monitor ad campaign effectiveness through analytics. That said, ad blockers can have a negative impact on CSAI advertisements; Since tailoring occurs on the user’s device, they can use ad-blocking software to avoid seeing ads, which can impact ad revenue – a critical element to the monetization workflow. Ad blockers are less effective on SSAI ads because entry occurs on the server side rather than on the client’s device.

OTT (over-the-top) services continue to grow, with over 182 million subscribers in the United States as of 2020. The growing popularity of these platforms is partly because users can benefit from unlimited and instant access to premium content. Leading OTT providers include brands like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Netflix’s revenue dropped to nearly $25 billion in 2020, in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to widespread home confinement. OTT providers continue to look for ways to deliver original and valuable content to audiences. It seems that this investment is proving profitable as many young consumers are migrating to online video streaming channels. Companies can monetize content using alternative models such as advertising-based and subscription services for video on demand.

Live streaming on social media

It’s worth noting that social media live streaming started as a non-interactive trend, but platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have developed two-way channels to improve streaming experiences. The inclusion of messaging apps empowers viewers to interact with streaming broadcasters in real time. This interactive experience has helped popularize live streaming for businesses and consumers. Brands can also use media streaming gadgets to transform the broadcast process.

Video streaming dominates social media platforms, with YouTube now rivaling Facebook and Instagram. In 2020, 55% of consumers ranked Google Networks as their preferred video streaming platform.

Live streaming is a powerful digital marketing channel for businesses around the world. This trend is due to live streams being delivered directly to viewers interested in the broadcast. The massive increase in mobile users is another factor that has helped boost live streaming. Ecommerce brands can take advantage of live streaming opportunities to showcase their products and improve consumer experiences. Embrace major platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to transform your marketing strategies with social media.

NFT and Metaverse integration on CTV

Smart televisions are not only useful for watching video content; They can also provide interactive experiences. If you have a smart TV, you can explore the metaverse and take advantage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CTV marketers can find applications in these systems as well. NFTs are based on blockchain technology, so they have the potential to influence change in the streaming landscape and boost content monetization. For example, YouTube Music and Spotify can charge creators up to 30% of their revenue, while NFT-based platforms offer rewards for streaming.

Samsung has introduced a smart TV NFT platform featuring leading markets like Nifty Gateway. It could allow consumers to sell and buy tokens and stream them on their smart Samsung TVs. NFT-backed channels will also be available on CTV, allowing people to monetize videos across multiple platforms. The Metaverse picks up pace in 2022, with industry experts believing it will shape the digital marketing world through immersive experiences enabled through VR and 3D.

Knowing these trends will help you make informed decisions as a marketer and enjoy the benefits of each trend.

