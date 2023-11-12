There are artists who use their work as NFTs only to monetize and earn copyright, retain ownership, and receive royalties by making future sales.

NFTs are also something that provides a decentralized and transparent system for tracking ownership and transaction history.

Therefore, it has already been seen that NFTs like artists are already growing in popularity. If there is any NFT artist who has gained popularity, it is because of his precision in creating unique art and artwork that is sold for millions of dollars. Similarly, there are also some popular artists who have gained popularity in their field in October 2023 as mentioned below.

Top 5 NFT Artists Who Gained Popularity in October 2023

It must be ensured that the art world has largely shifted towards digital media and NFTs nowadays. Various NFTs have a relatively short but fascinating history. However, the top 5 NFT artists gaining popularity in October 2023 are mentioned below,

ad balloon

One of the most renowned artists known for the fusion of digital art with music and animation, Ed Balloon’s collection stood out as the most productive sound and motion NFT project ever as per the statistics of the year 2022 using multiple animation techniques. And mixes the music.

He also supports the NFT community and some digital works of various artists. A significant portion of the secondary sale was dedicated to his Ed Balloon Generational Wealth Fund, which he used to purchase NFTs from other artists.

imoni larussa

Emmy Award winner Emoni LaRussa is a motion graphics artist and has worked with many famous artists such as Kenya West, John Legend, and Lil Nas X. He was also chosen as one of the artists to create an NFT to celebrate the Grammys. Award in the year 2022.

Emoni LaRussa has also distinguished himself through philanthropic efforts. She also led a campaign for her non-profit organization, JumpStart Designers, and successfully raised $50,000.

trevor jones

Trevor Jones is a leading NFT artist who gained international recognition for his various digital artworks. He is also someone who can create visually stunning and conceptually thought-provoking works.

grimes

Grimes is a fascinating figure throughout the world of contemporary art and music. He has also made a name for himself as an artist, performer and producer. Grimes has also emerged in recent years as a prominent NFT artist creating and selling digital artwork.

grant yun

One of the most famous for the creation of NFT artwork, Grant Yun uses neo-precisism which is a term coined to express his artistic approach. All his artworks are always inspired by his studies in biology and medicine as a medical student.

conclusion

Therefore, the world of NFT art is constantly evolving and all five artists have gained popularity in the month of October 2023. His work is always pushing the boundaries of digital art and he is always inspiring the new generation of artists to move in this direction. Possibilities of NFT.

Source: themarketperiodical.com