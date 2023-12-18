Top 5 FTSE 100 Stocks to Watch in 2024

Buoyed by recent gains and strong market performance in 2023, investors willing to navigate the FTSE 100 are presented with a number of promising opportunities in 2024.

One of the best indicators of market and trader sentiment is a list of the most searched stocks on Google, which highlights the interest around these particular assets.

Data retrieved by Finbold used investment review, a platform specializing in investment comparisons, and analyzed Google search data about the shares of each FTSE 100 company. The analysis involved aggregating each company’s stock code with various stock-related terms, with the goal of finding the most searched stocks in 2023.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)

The stock of BAE Systems (LON:BA), an aerospace and defense company, dominates search queries, particularly in major cities like Glasgow, which boasts an average of 27,080 monthly searches, and Edinburgh, which records a record 24,827 average monthly searches. Does. BAE Systems holds the title of most searched stock in 20 out of 58 locations surveyed in the United Kingdom.

This is because BAE Systems’ stock price has increased significantly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. This is because BAE Systems, one of the primary UK defense companies, also produced one. Britain has given a large part of the equipment to Ukraine as military aid.

According to data obtained on December 18, BA shares were trading at £10.74 ($13.60), representing a rise of 1.13% from the previous market close and an increase of 2.34% over the last 5 trading sessions.

BAE Systems 5-day price chart. Source: Google Finance

JD Sports (LON:JD)

JD Sports (LON:JD), an apparel retailer, notably took the top spot in 28 of the 58 UK survey locations. Particularly notable is its position as the most searched for stock in major cities, including Birmingham, with an average of 67,606 monthly searches, Liverpool, with 35,911 average monthly searches, and Manchester, with 30,345 average monthly searches. Have been registered.

JD Sports’ success is attributed to three major factors. Firstly, it reflected the enduring popularity of ‘athleisure’ as a permanent change in fashion rather than a fleeting trend. Secondly, the retailer established a symbiotic relationship with major sports brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas, with approximately 50% of its products exclusive to JD Sports.

This unique bond attracts customers and strengthens the brand’s position in the market. Ultimately, JD Sports remains focused on continued growth, expansion into new regions and markets, as well as steadily increasing its market share and demonstrating the global appeal of its products.

At press time, JD shares were priced at £1.73 ($2.19), marking a 0.35% decrease since market open and a -0.40% decline over the past 5 sessions.

JD 5-day price chart. Source: Google Finance

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) topped seven of the 58 UK locations surveyed, including Swansea with 6,631 average monthly searches, York with 4,686 average monthly searches, and Chester with 3,900 average monthly searches. Cities included.

LLOY shares have experienced a surge, driven by optimism over the possibility that interest rates have peaked and could be cut by the Bank of England next year. Market expectations suggest the current base rate of 5.25% could potentially drop by a full percentage point to 4.25% by this time next year. This anticipation has already caused mortgage rates to fall, easing the strain on homeowners whose ultra-low fixed rates are set to expire in the coming months.

At the time of reporting, LLOY was trading at £0.4707 ($0.60) per share, representing a decline of -0.15% since market open, contrasting with a gain of 2.78% over the last 5 trading sessions.

LLOY 5-day price chart. Source: Google Finance

SSE PLC (LON:SSE)

SSE plc (SSE) is the fourth most searched FTSE 100 stock in 2023, securing the fourth position with an average of 239,976 monthly searches. The energy company is leading the niche, being the most searched stock in Dundee with 7,530 average monthly searches. and Inverness with 6,455 average monthly searches.

SSE recently reported a significant 65% increase in adjusted operating profit, reaching £2.53 billion. However, there was a reported loss of £146.3 million due to adverse fair value movements on derivatives.

The company needs to invest substantial capital in building its energy infrastructure, which will impact overall profits. This need led management to recently reset its dividend in response to the financial landscape shaped by these capital expenditures.

The SSE was trading at £18.64 ($23.61) after falling -0.72% since market open, up 0.51% over the last 5 trading sessions.

SSE 5-day price chart. Source: Google Finance

BP (LON:BP)

Ranked as the fifth most searched FTSE 100 stock in 2023, BP (LON:BP) records an average of 225,467 monthly searches. Specifically, the oil company ranks second in searches in Kingston upon Hull with an average of 6,621 searches per month, and in Swansea, where it records 4,853 average monthly searches.

In the second quarter, BP and other energy companies saw a significant year-on-year decline in profits, mainly due to low fossil fuel prices, which later recovered significantly. Interestingly, BP and its peers forecast record annual earnings in 2022.

Looking ahead, BP’s outlook suggests production curbs by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and a rebound in demand are expected to push oil prices higher. Additionally, the company expects a significant decline in industry refining margins during the fourth quarter.

The BP share price was £4.68 ($5.93), in contrast to a 1.94% rise since market open and a -0.26% loss over the past 5 days.

BP 5-day price chart. Source: Google Finance

Backed by their solid fundamentals and documented investor interest, these stocks can provide profits to traders who decide to acquire them.

However, it is essential to conduct thorough analysis and research before deciding whether to acquire a specific asset to minimize the risks.

