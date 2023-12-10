Top 5 Crypto Games to Play

Blockchain Research, Gaming

Some of the biggest jumps we saw in 2021 came from gaming cryptocurrencies. Axie made 1000x. Maina did 250x and Sand did 110x.

Some of the biggest jumps we saw in 2021 came from gaming cryptocurrencies. Axie made 1000x. Maina did 250x and Sand did 110x. The list goes on and on. They all had one thing in common. These were not Triple-A games. It’s not even close. That’s because triple-A games have the best images, the most features, and the most money to make them. Because of this, it cost millions of dollars and three to five years to make them.

The first crypto games came out four years ago, which means triple-A games are now available. Now I’m going to talk about the most exciting upcoming Triple-A games. To be clear, I am not working on any of these projects. Here’s a quick reminder that this is not financial advice and I am no financial expert.

It’s unclear how some people will fully adopt blockchain, while others are going the NFT route. That’s why I’m not telling you to jump into any of these projects. I am paying close attention to these projects because they are triple-A. This means they will attract a lot of attention from regular people and will likely come out on big platforms like Steam, Epic, X-Box or PlayStation. This means that millions of players will play crypto games. I don’t need to tell you what an amazing opportunity this is. You should add these games to your study list and keep a close eye on them if they release tokens or do airdrops. Start working on that list.

Recently, extraction shooting games have become very popular. It’s a simple idea. You gear up, loot armor, weapons, and resources, and then try to survive long enough to get all the loot you’ve earned. The most famous game of this type is probably Escape from Tarkov. But Call of Duty released its own version, called DMZ.

So, crypto is getting a triple-A mining game soon. Explosive fragments. If you want…

Source: medium.com