Top 3 XRP Developments You Should Know About That Could Push Prices Higher – Cryptosaurus

The XRP has currently increased by more than 14% in the last seven days, and some people may argue that the ultachine just like -like spot bitcoin is enjoying the enthusiasm of ETF approval, which has seen the revival in the Crypto market. However, the XRP community may need to be aware of other developments as they may continue the crypto token’s bullishness.

Ripple to see more liquidity with latest collaboration

Blockchain company Ripple recently announced that it has partnered with Web3 financial platform Uphold. As part of the partnership agreement, Uphold is expected to provide Ripple with “advanced crypto liquidity capabilities” to help facilitate transactions on its cross-border payments infrastructure more efficiently.

This news is important for the XRP community as Ripple uses XRP as a utility token to help process these cross-border transactions. Thus, “increased crypto liquidity” will generally translate into more liquidity in the XRP ecosystem, which could ultimately lead to further increases in the price of the token.

Zoom Wallet Records Milestone

XRP-based wallet Zoom announced in a post on its This wallet is one of the notable wallets XRP Ledger as it has also announced plans to introduce new functionalities that could rapidly increase its number of active users.

In the post, Zum mentioned that the redesign they are working on is set to make the wallet 10 times more retail-friendly. There are also plans to integrate AMM and more DEX activity, making the wallet 10x better. It is believed that the wallet plans to complete this integration once the AMM goes live on the XRP Ledger.

Meanwhile, the use cases for the wallet will also increase as Xumm plans to incorporate the XRP sidechain Zahua and its ‘hook’ feature. These developments are optimistic for XRP as they will undoubtedly increase the utility of the token.

NFTs are coming to XRP Ledger

Ripple was reportedly working on tools and services to accommodate tokenized assets and facilitate trading of these assets on the XRP ledger. The company’s efforts already seem to be paying off as SBI Holdings has announced plans to release its NFT service “XPO2025 Digital Wallet NFT”, also known as ‘Mayakoon’, on the XRP ledger.

It is believed that this development could open the door for other NFT issuers to launch their own NFTs on the network. This is even more important as the token market is projected to grow massively to $13.6 billion by 2027, thus, XRP has the potential to be at the center of the market when this happens.

Token Price $0.56 | Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from tradingview.com

Source: www.newsbtc.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech