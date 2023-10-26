Top 3 XRP developments you should be aware of that could push prices higher

The XRP has currently increased by more than 14% in the last seven days, and some people may argue that Altcoin is enjoying the enthusiasm of potential spot bitcoin ETF approval, which has seen the revival in the Crypto market. However, there are also other developments that the XRP community may need to be aware of, as they may continue to be bullish on the crypto token.

Ripple to see more liquidity with latest collaboration

Blockchain company Ripple recently announced that it has partnered with Web3 financial platform Uphold. As part of the partnership agreement, Uphold is expected to provide Ripple with “advanced crypto liquidity capabilities” to help facilitate transactions on its cross-border payments infrastructure more efficiently.

This news is important for the XRP community as Ripple uses XRP as a utility token to help process these cross-border transactions. Thus, “increased crypto liquidity” will generally translate into more liquidity in the XRP ecosystem, which could ultimately lead to a further increase in the price of the token.

Zumm Wallet Records Milestone

XRP-based wallet Zumm announced in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) platform that its number of active users has crossed 600,000 in the past three months. The wallet is one of the notable wallets on the XRP Ledger, as it has also announced plans to introduce new functionalities that could lead to a rapid increase in its number of active users.

In the post, Zumm mentioned that with the redesign they are working on, its wallet is set to become 10 times more retail-friendly. It also plans to integrate AMM and more DEX activity, making the wallet 10x better. It is believed that the wallet plans to complete this integration once the AMM goes live on the XRP Ledger.

Meanwhile, the wallet’s use cases will also grow as Xumm plans to incorporate XRP’s sidechain Xahua and its ‘hook’ feature. These developments are optimistic for XRP as they will undoubtedly increase the utility of the token.

NFTs are coming to XRP Ledger

Ripple was reportedly working on tools and services to accommodate tokenized assets and facilitate trading of these assets on the XRP ledger. It appears that the company’s efforts are already paying dividends, as SBI Holdings has announced plans to release its NFT service “EXPO2025 Digital Wallet NFT,” which will be known as ‘Maykoon’ on the XRP ledger. Also known.

It is believed that this development could open the door for other NFT issuers to launch their own NFTs on the network. This is all the more important because the token market is projected to grow to a massive $13.6 billion by 2027. So, when this happens, XRP has the potential to be at the center of the market.

Token Price $0.56 | Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com