Top 3 Solana Games for 2024: Is Play2Earn Back?

Solana’s blockchain has become a hotspot for gamers who want to earn while they play. With the price of SOL rising, getting involved in Solana-based games could be a lucrative venture. Here are the top 3 Solana games that provide not only entertainment but also earning opportunity.

1. Stepan: Fitness with Rewards

Stepan turns physical activity into a rewarding experience. By tracking your activities, similar to a fitness app, it offers GST reward tokens on the Solana blockchain. To participate, players purchase NFT sneakers, which can be a motivating factor to improve your fitness routine and, in turn, increase your SOL income.

2. Star Atlas: Sage Labs – A Sci-Fi Game

ATMTA’s Star Atlas, while still under development for its full version, has been introduced by SAGE Labs. This simple, web-based game on the Solana blockchain immerses players in a sci-fi universe with significant earning potential. Players can win crypto tokens and NFT items, with recent prizes totaling $1.35 million, including millions of Atlas tokens. Participation requires some SOL or ATLAS tokens, but the potential rewards are attractive.

3. DeFi Land – A farming simulation with real stakes

DeFi Land cleverly combines farming simulation with a play-to-earn model. To unlock earning abilities in mini-games like fishing, shooting, and harvesting, players need specific NFTs. The game rewards players with Solana-based Goldie tokens for engaging activities, including caring for virtual pets. Additionally, DeFi Land offers interaction with DeFi protocols, allowing for trading of tokens and potential yields, adding a layer of financial strategy to the gaming experience.

