November 30, 2023
Top 3 Solana Games for 2024: Is Play2Earn Back?


Solana’s blockchain has become a hotspot for gamers who want to earn while they play. With the price of SOL rising, getting involved in Solana-based games could be a lucrative venture. Here are the top 3 Solana games that provide not only entertainment but also earning opportunity.

1. Stepan: Fitness with Rewards

Stepan turns physical activity into a rewarding experience. By tracking your activities, similar to a fitness app, it offers GST reward tokens on the Solana blockchain. To participate, players purchase NFT sneakers, which can be a motivating factor to improve your fitness routine and, in turn, increase your SOL income.

2. Star Atlas: Sage Labs – A Sci-Fi Game

ATMTA’s Star Atlas, while still under development for its full version, has been introduced by SAGE Labs. This simple, web-based game on the Solana blockchain immerses players in a sci-fi universe with significant earning potential. Players can win crypto tokens and NFT items, with recent prizes totaling $1.35 million, including millions of Atlas tokens. Participation requires some SOL or ATLAS tokens, but the potential rewards are attractive.

3. DeFi Land – A farming simulation with real stakes

DeFi Land cleverly combines farming simulation with a play-to-earn model. To unlock earning abilities in mini-games like fishing, shooting, and harvesting, players need specific NFTs. The game rewards players with Solana-based Goldie tokens for engaging activities, including caring for virtual pets. Additionally, DeFi Land offers interaction with DeFi protocols, allowing for trading of tokens and potential yields, adding a layer of financial strategy to the gaming experience.

You might also like
More than Altcoin

Source: cryptoticker.io



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Trailblazer Elon Musk pushes an unholy new frontier

Trailblazer Elon Musk pushes an unholy new frontier

November 30, 2023
Ronaldo hit with billion class-action lawsuit for endorsing Binance NFT

Ronaldo hit with $1 billion class-action lawsuit for endorsing Binance NFT

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

Trailblazer Elon Musk pushes an unholy new frontier

Trailblazer Elon Musk pushes an unholy new frontier

November 30, 2023
5 Signs Your Hotel Credit Card Is a Waste of Money

5 Signs Your Hotel Credit Card Is a Waste of Money

November 30, 2023
Ronaldo hit with billion class-action lawsuit for endorsing Binance NFT

Ronaldo hit with $1 billion class-action lawsuit for endorsing Binance NFT

November 30, 2023
Metro Bank plans to cut 850 jobs and cut opening hours to avoid collapse

Metro Bank plans to cut 850 jobs and cut opening hours to avoid collapse

November 30, 2023
'Mysterious whale' is hoarding millions in Bitcoin – or is it? - decrypt

‘Mysterious whale’ is hoarding millions in Bitcoin – or is it? – decrypt

November 30, 2023
How SaaS scale-up My Career is shaping the future of students

How SaaS scale-up My Career is shaping the future of students

November 30, 2023