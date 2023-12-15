Solana-based BONK has emerged as one of the best performers over the past week, even as meme coins have done well for investors. However, given that the meme coin has passed the $1 billion market cap threshold, some would argue that the potential for making much profit has already diminished, leading to a search for other meme coins that may eventually Can hold a similar rally. , So here are the top 3 meme coins under $50 million market cap that could see huge upside under the right circumstances.

Doge Killer (LEASH) tops the list of meme coins with high potential

The Doge Killer (LEASH) coin is the brainchild of the Shiba Inu team who named themselves the OG ‘Dogecoin Killer’. As the Shiba Inu ecosystem expanded, so did the capacity, and since then several tokens have spun off the team, including BONE and LEASH.

However, while Shiba Inu and BONE have crossed the $200 million market cap mark, LEASH remains the lowest-rated SHIB ecosystem token in terms of market cap. In contrast to the performance of its predecessors, the LEASH token shows a lot of potential, especially in a bullish market.

It is one of the most popular meme coins that is still under the $50 million market cap, which means at least 10x growth can be expected from here. This makes LEASH a good opportunity for investors looking for small cap meme coins.

WOJAK Meme Coin Rides Pepe Hype

Wojak was one of the many meme coins that came out of the woodwork after the PEPE pump at the beginning of the year. But unlike many others, WOJAK has persisted after achieving multiple centralized exchange listings.

Following the decline in meme coin prices over the past few months, WOJAK market cap declined drastically. Currently, it has a market cap of $23 million, while PEPE’s market cap is still over $400 million. In the event of a PEPE rally, WOJAK is more likely to participate. So there could be a 10x chance with this coin.

Solana-based Myro (MYRO) enters the scene

Following the success of BONK, Solana-based meme coins have been making waves in the market, but none have seen more success than MIRO. The Myro meme coin previously reached $50 million market capitalization. However, it has since recovered and at the time of writing it is trading at just $35 million.

If the Solana ecosystem continues to outperform, Miro could follow in BONK’s footsteps as more funds flow into the ecosystem. Reaching a $400 million market cap would mean a multiple of 10x its current price, making it a good meme coin to keep an eye on as the market develops.

