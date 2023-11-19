Top 3 gainers after ‘FTX crash bottom’

It’s been a year since the collapse of the FTX exchange – an event that is now looking increasingly like Bitcoin (BTC), which is up nearly 120% from a year ago.

In November 2022, the FTX collapse wiped out approximately $300 billion from the market cap, affecting many cryptocurrencies. Those that suffered the most losses were tokens with deep financial ties to FTX, including Solana (SOL), Serum (SRM), and the exchange’s own token, FTX Token (FTT).

Crypto market capitalization daily price chart. Source: TradingView

But a year later, things have improved not only for BTC, but also for most of the cryptocurrencies affected by the FTX collapse.

Here are the top-gainers (from the top-30 by market capitalisation) that would have made the biggest gains if bought in November 2022.

Solana Up 660% From FTX Crash Bottom

The price of Solana fell by more than 50% to $8 after the collapse of FTX. The selloff occurred primarily because FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research, held approximately 55 million SOL, leading to fears of a dump to address the liquidity crunch.

However, buying SOL a year ago today would have yielded gains of over 660%.

Solana’s gains largely stemmed from overall bullish sentiment in the crypto market, led by hopes regarding spot Bitcoin ETF approval in the US. Additionally, SOL price has also benefited from FTX reducing fears about a potential downside.

#ftx FTX has sold 6,986,554 $SOL In the last few weeks, ~$280.2 million $USD, They are completely out of unlock $SOL, Only $SOL They have most of the exposure locked up until 2027-2028, just in time to sell at the bottom of the next bear market.#solana Can start only from Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Qu2z843oxS – Curb◎ (@CryptoCurb) 14 November 2023

FTX token rival OKB is up 275%

The OKEx crypto exchange’s token OKB was one of the least affected tokens by the FTX fiasco. Moreover, it has gained significantly in price terms after the collapse of its top rival.

Buying OKB at the FTX-led low of $17.20 a year ago would have made investors a profit of 275% today.

OKB/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

OKB’s price gains were Binance’s losses, and its token BNB (BNB) has significantly underperformed the market as the exchange faces legal pressure in the United States.

BNB has underperformed many of the top 30 cryptos over the past year, outperforming FTX-Bottom by just 16%.

chain link

Chainlink (LINK) had fallen by up to 40% after the collapse of FTX. But its underperformance as well as development updates on the crypto exchange have led to a sharp price correction since the incident.

Specifically, buying LINK at $5.68 in November 2022 today would have resulted in a profit of over 180%.

LINKUSD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView

Factors that have helped propel LINK’s price in recent months include the launch of a new proof-of-reserve product, growing adoption, and growing demand among professional investors, as Grayscale’s Chainlink Trust suggests that LINK It is trading at a premium of 170% over the spot price.

Grayscale Investments Link Premium Rate. Source: CoinGlass

