Top 3 Altcoins for November 2023 That Can Grow Your Crypto Portfolio by 100x

Altcoins have become one of the most preferred ways for crypto investors to achieve massive profits in the industry, especially considering Bitcoin’s massive growth rate over the past decade. Since many of these altcoins have a fairly small market cap, they have plenty of runway for growth, making them an attractive option. So here is a list of top 3 altcoins that can multiply your crypto portfolio 100x in the coming bull market, in no particular order.

Memecoin (MEME): The New Meme Crypto

Memecoin (MEME) is the latest brainchild of the 9GAG team. The team successfully launched several non-fungible token (NFT) projects last year and eventually moved on to the launch of their own cryptocurrency; Meme.

So far, MEME looks just like any other meme coin in the crypto market, with no promises or roadmap. But as far as altcoins go, MEME has one of the most important factors that can guarantee the success of a project and that is a very strong community.

Memecoin already has 2.8 million followers on its official Twitter account, surpassing established meme coin players like Floki Inu and behind Shiba Inu, who has 3.7 million followers. This massive support from the community, coupled with the fact that it has a market capitalization of only $180 million, makes it one of the altcoins that has a lot of potential to go into a bullish phase.

Liquidity (LQTY) Joins Altcoins with Potential

Liquidity (LQTY) has made a name for itself as one of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols offering interest-free lending on the Ethereum network. This is a good attraction for investors who want to take loans but do not have to pay huge interest on those loans.

In the DeFi summer recorded between 2020 and 2021, these types of protocols had proven to be the favorites of investors. Thus, their native tokens are bound to rise if such a trend is repeated.

The LQTY token is still trading below $2 and like MEME, it has a market cap of just over $150 million. This makes it one of the altcoins with a good runway to rise especially in a bull market and ensure good profits for crypto investors.

LQTY Price $1.69 | Source: LQTYUSDT on tradingview.com

Shiba Inu bone could be a game changer

For years, the Shiba Inu-based BONE token has been able to fly under the radar and has not achieved the notoriety of some of its meme coin counterparts. However, this could change quickly especially with the launch of the Shiberium Network.

Shibarium, which is a Layer 2 network built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, actually uses the BONE token as its ecosystem utility token. Many expected it to be Shiba Inu but the team has clarified that SHIB only serves as a governance token in the network.

Given that BONE is the native token of the Shiberium network, it will benefit greatly when the network begins to gain widespread adoption. And with a market capitalization of less than $160 million, BONE still has a long way to go to catch up with its competitors in the sector.

