Top 20 US states by median household income

The United States economy is moving forward in the post-pandemic scenario, and employment trends in the country remain an important indicator of economic well-being and prosperity. Let’s explore the employment trends that are shaping the lives of residents in the US and identify key sectors that are driving job creation and income growth.

America’s job market and key trends

Driven by technological advancements, demographic changes, and economic cycles, the U.S. employment sector is constantly evolving. Temporary and freelance work arrangements have increased over the past few years. Similarly, in recent years, remote work has also become more prevalent, offering greater flexibility and work-life balance.

According to a survey by FlexJobs, there is a strong preference for remote or hybrid work arrangements among employees. The 2022 Career Pulse Survey found that a surprising 65% of respondents wanted to work remotely full-time, while 32% opted for a hybrid model. This overwhelming preference for remote work arrangements highlights the growing expectations of today’s workforce to prioritize flexibility and work-life balance. You can also take a look at the best work from home jobs for 2023.

Recent trends show increasing demand for healthcare services, leading to an increase in demand for healthcare workers, especially nurses, physicians and technicians. As reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care added 58,000 jobs and social assistance added 19,000 jobs in October. The report also states that government jobs have increased by 51,000 in October.

Furthermore, automation is rapidly transforming many different markets and industries. While this trend creates challenges for some workers by replacing routine tasks and sometimes displacing workers in certain fields, it also creates new employment opportunities in areas such as automation design, data analysis, and maintenance. In our previous articles about the most automated industries in the US, we discussed that contrary to popular belief, automation of industries is expected to create more jobs in the future. According to a report by Deloitte, there could be 2.1 million unfilled jobs in the United States by 2030 in the manufacturing industry alone.

As technology advances and industries evolve, the demand for skills is changing. Upskilling and reskilling has become more important than ever for many workers across the country to remain competitive in the job market. This underlines the importance of access to education, learning and training opportunities.

Some of the Biggest Companies That Are Creating Jobs for Americans

Some of the major companies driving job creation and income growth in the United States are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). These corporations contribute significantly to the economic vitality and prosperity of the country.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are some of the most valuable companies in the world. Both of these tech giants have been contributing to job creation and economic growth in America for years.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) claims it is one of the nation’s largest job providers, responsible for nearly 2 million jobs in all 50 US states. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) boasts a diverse range of employment opportunities, including roles in design, science, construction, manufacturing, retail, customer support, marketing, and hardware and software engineering.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) claims it has created more jobs in the country over the past decade than any other company and in 2022, it has invested more than $240 billion in infrastructure and employee compensation, increasing its Demonstrates unwavering commitment. American workforce.

On September 19, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it will be hiring 250,000 employees across the United States for full-time, seasonal and part-time positions within its broader operating network. These jobs include warehousing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping orders and more, and employment opportunities are available in hundreds of towns and cities across the country. Of the total pool, 30,000 workers will be employed across California, it said. The state of California is going to get substantial benefits from this recruitment drive.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are some of the largest private employers in the world. With thousands of stores in the US, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) claims to employ approximately 1.6 million associates in the US alone. The company’s vast network of retail stores, distribution centers and logistics operations creates many jobs. With a loyal customer base in the US and other countries, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is one of the world’s largest companies by revenue. On November 16, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported strong earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported EPS of $1.53, beating estimates by $0.01. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased 5.26% year-over-year to $159.44 billion, surpassing the market consensus by $895.65 million.

Now that we’ve taken a look at some key trends in the US employment sector, let’s take a look at the top 20 US states by median household income.

Top 20 US states by median household income

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the top 20 US states based on median household income. To collect data for our list, we consulted the United States Census Bureau database. This database provided us with estimated median household income for all US states. We used data available for the latest year in their dataset, which is 2022. We then narrowed our selection to rank the top 20 US states based on median household income, which are listed in ascending order below.

Top 20 US states by median household income

20. Vermont

Median household income: $73,991

First up on our list of the top 20 US states by median household income is Vermont. It ranks among the least populous and smallest states of the country. Vermont’s median household income is $73,991.

19. Arizona

Median household income: $74,568

Arizona, a southwestern US state, is most famous for the Grand Canyon. It is also nicknamed the Grand Canyon State. Arizona’s state government is a major employer in the state, and the state’s median household income was $74,568.

18. Oregon

Median household income: $75,657

Oregon, nicknamed the Beaver State, is a state in the Pacific Northwest region of the country. The diverse landscape of the state provides an ideal environment for various types of agriculture and farming. With a median household income of $75,657, Oregon ranks 18th on our list of the top 20 US states by median household income.

17. Illinois

Median household income: $76,708

Illinois ranks among the most populous US states. Home to the global city of Chicago, major agricultural and industrial centers, and natural resources such as coal, timber, and petroleum, the state of Illinois has a highly diversified economy. According to the most recently reported data, the median household income in Illinois is $76,708.

16. New York

Median household income: $79,557

New York state is located in the north-eastern part of the country. It ranks among the most populous US states. New York City, or NYC, the state’s largest city, is the most populous city in the country. The median household income in New York State is $79,557.

15. Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,854

Rhode Island, nicknamed the Ocean State, is known for its sandy shores and seaside colonial towns. With a median household income of $81,854, Rhode Island ranks in the top 15 U.S. states by median household income.

14. Delaware

Median household income: $82,174

Delaware is a small Mid-Atlantic US state with a median household income of $82,174. Delaware is known for its business-friendly legal framework designed to provide a clear and flexible environment for businesses to operate. It is also known for chemical manufacturing. For years the state of Delaware has been called the corporate capital and chemical capital of the United States.

13. Minnesota

Median household income: $82,338

Minnesota is a midwestern US state that shares a border with Canada. It is known for mining, lakes, and the Mall of America, the largest shopping mall in the United States. According to the latest available data, Minnesota’s median household income is $82,338.

12. Virginia

Median household income: $85,873

Virginia is a southeastern US state with a median household income of $85,873. With a diverse economy that includes local and federal government, farming, the military, and high technology, Virginia is one of the wealthiest states in the US.

11. Alaska

Median household income: $88,121

Alaska is America’s largest state by area and is also one of the least populous states. It is known for its native culture and wide open spaces. While employment is primarily in government and industries such as natural resource extraction, shipping, and transportation, the oil and gas industry dominates Alaska’s economy. Alaska’s median household income is $88,121.

10. Connecticut

Median household income: $88,429

Connecticut is known for its manufacturing industry, cultural heritage, and Yale University. With a median household income of $88,429, Connecticut ranks among the top 10 U.S. states in terms of median household income.

9. Utah

Median household income: $89,168

Known for its naturally diverse landscape, Utah is home to arid deserts, pine forests, mountain valleys, and some of the most iconic national parks. Utah’s major industries include government services, salt production, and mining. According to the latest available data, Utah’s median household income is $89,168.

8. Colorado

Median household income: $89,302

Colorado is known for its landscape of mountains, valleys, forests, rivers, high plains, and mesas. It is also home to several federal facilities. The state’s diverse geography and beautiful mountains attract large numbers of tourists and tourism contributes greatly to Colorado’s economy. Colorado’s median household income is $89,302 and ranks high among the top US states for median household income.

7. New Hampshire

Median household income: $89,992

New Hampshire is a state in New England known for its quaint towns and vast forests. It is also home to some of the most popular destinations for skiing, snowboarding, and hiking in the United States. The median household income in the state of New Hampshire is $89,992.

6. Washington

Median household income: $91,306

Washington is a state in the northwestern United States. Washington State was nicknamed the “Evergreen State” for its abundant evergreen forests. The state is one of the country’s largest producers of lumber, plywood and wine. The majority of Washington residents live in the Seattle metropolitan area, and the median household income in the state is $91,306.

