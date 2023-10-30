Top 20 emerging housing markets offer affordability this fall

real estate

Published on October 30, 2023

Topeka, the capital of Kansas, is quite attractive to potential home buyers these days. Getty Images/iStockphoto

America’s top emerging housing markets this fall have one key thing in common: They’re generally places where buyers can still find homes at affordable prices.

According to the quarterly Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com® Emerging Housing Markets Index, the No. 1 market this fall is Topeka, KS. The median home list price in Kansas’s capital is just $250,000 and the unemployment rate is low.

“These areas are relatively affordable,” says Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst for Realtor.com. “Inflation remains high, home prices are high, mortgage rates are high, so buyers are being hit from every angle right now. …For buyers who need to purchase a home, it is important that they are able to find a home where the monthly payments are affordable.

The index identified the top markets for both buyers and investors among the 300 largest metropolitan areas. It looked at metros with strong housing demand based on page views of local listings, number of homes for sale, property taxes and average number of days a home is on the market before selling. It also includes desirable features like metros with strong economies, lots of good-paying jobs, good quality of life and lots of small businesses, and a reasonable commute to work. (Metropolitan cities include the main city and surrounding towns, suburbs, and smaller urban areas.)

A view of downtown Topeka.Getty Images

With home prices rising again and mortgage rates approaching 8%, many buyers’ budgets have been stretched past their breaking point. Nationally, home prices were nearly 40% higher and typical mortgage payments were 114% higher in September than just four years ago. Due to this, some buyers have started looking for cheaper places to live.

“Wage increases have not kept up with inflation,” says Jones. “Home prices must be low enough to make monthly mortgage payments reasonable.”

Nearly all of the top 20 emerging housing markets this fall have either lower home prices or cheaper options than nearby expensive cities. More than half of the markets were in the Midwest, with three of the top five in Indiana.

However, prices are rising rapidly in these markets. There was an average increase of 19% year on year in September, compared with 9.5% nationally. Prices rose 69% since the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 47% nationally.

“Many of these areas did not see any price increases at the beginning of the pandemic,” says Jones. “These more affordable areas are attracting interest from buyers from outside the area. It’s highly possible that they have higher incomes and so may be willing to fuel that price increase, as homes are still relatively cheap compared to the US as a whole.

Another benefit of living in Topeka: less traffic compared to other US cities. Getty Images/iStockphoto Topeka is located about an hour from Kansas City. getty images

Buyers can still find homes priced under $200K in Topeka

In Topeka, buyers can still find a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in city limits for less than $200,000, says local real estate agent Patrick Moore of Keller Williams One Legacy Partners, if they don’t mind doing some work. Not there.

Larger, move-in ready homes in desirable suburbs cost slightly more, in the mid $200,000s.

“We’ve seen a lot of people move here from the West Coast and other expensive areas,” he says. “People have discovered that it’s much cheaper to live in our area. But there are still job opportunities here and traffic is also less.”

Homes cost about 40% less than in Kansas City, MO, about an hour east of Topeka.

“It’s still a very hot sellers’ market in our area,” Moore says.

Elkhart, IN also ranked at the top of the list. Also in the Getty Images top 5, and in the Midwest, Oshkosh, WI. getty images

house prices are relative

Not every home on the list was affordable. A quarter of the top 20 emerging markets had prices above the national average list price of $429,500 in September.

In New Hampshire, Manchester (No. 7) and Concord (No. 8) both had prices above $500,000. But homes in these metros were cheaper than in Boston, about an hour southeast of the cities, where homes cost an average of $849,000. Nearly 90% of the views on Concord home listings were from out-of-town home seekers.

High-end buyers also were attracted to Worcester, MA (No. 20). The metro’s median list price was $490,000 – more than $350,000 less than Boston, about an hour’s drive to the east.

The standout on the list was the Santa Maria metro, about three hours north of Los Angeles along the coast of Southern California. The affluent area, which also includes tony Santa Barbara, attracts interest from international buyers.

“Buyers in Santa Barbara will not be as affected by affordability constraints,” says Jones. “They may not be as concerned about mortgage rates because they are more likely to pay in cash or make a larger down payment.”

This story was originally published on real estate and rental site Realtor.com. In addition to homes for sale, you can also find Scottsdale apartments, Austin apartments, Tampa apartments, and more for rent.

Top 20 Emerging Real Estate Markets in Fall 2023

Topeka, KS ($250,000 median home list price) Elkhart, IN ($280,000) Oshkosh, WI ($317,000) Fort Wayne, IN ($312,000) Lafayette, IN ($293,000) Racine, WI ($352,000) Manchester, NH ($535,000) Concord, NH ($550,000) Columbus, OH ($380,000) Johnson City, TN ($425,000) Kingsport, TN ($325,000) Jefferson City, MO ($318,000) Springfield, OH ($200,000) Santa Maria, CA ($1,895,000) Dayton, OH ($240,000) Janesville, WI ($320,000) Canton, OH ($235,000) Knoxville, TN ($475,000) Hartford, CT ($400,000) Worcester, MA ($490,000)

