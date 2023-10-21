In this article, we will cover the top 20 brands among Gen Z in America by mindshare. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can skip to Top 5 Brands Among Gen Z in America by Mindshare,

According to a McKinsey report, Generation Z is the second youngest generation in the world. This generation is called “digital natives”, meaning this generation grew up with easy access to the Internet. Generation Z is extremely important to companies due to their knowledge of technology and growing population. By 2025, this generation is expected to make up a quarter of the Asia Pacific region, a huge market for companies to target.

The report also shares some of the unique characteristics of the generations, showing how they may influence purchasing behavior. For example, this generation spends most of their time online, shopping, working, or making friends. Additionally, 60% of users on TikTok are from this generation, meaning social media is an important part of this generation’s daily routine. This could be a possible explanation for the rise in social and e-commerce platforms around the world.

What do teens in America think about brands?

Piper Sandler conducted its 46th semi-annual fall Generation Z survey with 9,193 teenagers across the United States as survey respondents, whose average age was 15.7 years. The survey was conducted between September 4 and September 27.

According to the survey, 37% of teens surveyed were currently employed as part-time workers and their spending dropped 1% to $2,316 during the fall. This is the first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation the second biggest concern for the 9% group. Other important social causes related to the group of teens surveyed include racial inequality, the environment, abortion, and the economy, which can be useful information for marketers.

According to the report, food expenditure was the number one wallet priority, and male spending recorded an 11% increase. Women’s fashion spending declined by 7% with cosmetics accounting for the largest proportion of beauty spending. You can also check out some of the highest paying summer jobs for teens.

Some of Gen Z’s favorite brands

Teenagers in the United States are highly aware of high-quality brands and therefore allocate resources to purchasing them. Some of the most popular brands in Piper Sandler’s report include NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is a leading footwear and sports apparel company based in the United States. On September 28, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported earnings of $0.94 per share, beating the market consensus of $0.18. Additionally, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth of 1.99%.

On October 17, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled its new Apple Pencil. The new Apple Pencil is reported to have pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity. The pencil is a great tool for note taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and designing. The product can be charged via USB-C cable and will be launched for purchase by early November. The Apple Pencil works with all models of iPad with a USB-C port.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is on the radar of investors and analysts. On October 19, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) maintained its price target at $170 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares. Over the past 3 months, 42 Wall Street analysts have weighed in on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), with 41 of them recommending buying the stock. The stock’s average price forecast is $175.38 and the high price target is $230.

Purchasing behavior among teens is highly dynamic and a cause for concern for business owners. This highlights the need to continually invest time and resources in understanding and analyzing the purchasing behavior of Generation Z. With that, let’s take a look at the top 20 brands among Gen Z in America by Mindshare. You can also check out Gen Z’s favorite brands in 2023.

Top 20 Brands Among Gen Z in America by Mindshare

our methodology

For our title, The Top 20 Brands Among Gen Z in America by Mindshare, we got our data from Piper Sandler’s 46th Semi-Annual Fall Generation Z Survey. The survey was conducted between September 4 and September 27 with a sample of 9,193 teens across the United States. The teens were 54% male, 45% female, and 1% non-binary. Additionally, the survey spanned the South, West, Midwest, and Northeast regions, which included 21%, 36%, 29%, and 14% of teens, respectively. The average age of teenagers was recorded as 15.7.

Brands were categorized by sectors and ranked based on mindshare. By definition, mindshare is defined as the amount or level of consumer awareness of a product, brand, company, or idea. In the report, we observed that in some cases the percentage of ownership of a brand among survey respondents was displayed. Ownership is a reflection of mindset, meaning that popular brands are most likely to be owned by consumers and vice versa. Additionally, some cases were ranked under more than one sector. To combat this, we took the average of mindshare or ownership percentage. Such cases have been mentioned and highlighted.

Top 20 Brands Among Gen Z in America by Mindshare

20. Starbucks

Mindshare percentage: 13%

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a leading multinational coffee chain in the United States. The company offers a unique experience to coffee drinkers around the world. With a mindshare of 13%, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare.

19. Rare Beauty

Mindshare percentage: 13%

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is one of the leading cosmetics brands among teens in the United States. The brand reported a mindshare of 13%. The brand is known for vegan and cruelty-free makeup products.

18. Lays

Mindshare percentage: 13%

Lay’s by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a leading snack brand with a 13% share among teens in the United States. Lay’s by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is a popular choice and is available in unique flavors for people of all ages.

17. Goldfish

Mindshare percentage: 13%

Goldfish is one of the favorite brands among teenagers with a share of 13% in the United States. The Goldfish Cracker is a fish-shaped cracker manufactured by Pepperidge Farms, a division of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB).

16. Chick-fil-A

Mindshare percentage: 16%

Chick-fil-A is a leading fast food chain in the United States. The company has fast food restaurants in 47 states in the United States, which shows how popular the brand is. The fast food chain reported a share of 16% among all survey respondents.

15. Sol de Janeiro

Mindshare percentage: 17%

Sol de Janeiro is one of the world’s leading skin and body care brands. With a mindshare of 17%, Sol de Janeiro is one of the top brands among Gen Z based on mindshare in the United States. This brand also ranks second in the fragrance category.

14. Coach

Mindshare percentage: 19%

Coach is a luxury brand, and ranks as the number one handbag brand among survey respondents. With a mindshare of 19%, Coach is one of the top brands among Gen Z based on mindshare in the United States.

13. Instagram

Mindshare percentage: 23%

With 23% mindshare, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on Instagram mindshare. Instagram is highly popular among teenagers and Generation Z, which explains why companies invest most of their resources in marketing on this platform.

12. Snapchat

Mindshare percentage: 28%

Snapchat by Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare. The instant messaging and photo-sharing app is known for its high standards of privacy and hence is highly popular among teenagers in the US.

11. Netflix

Mindshare percentage: 28.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the most popular streaming applications on the web, hosting major TV shows, movies, and documentaries.

10. Yogini

Mindshare percentage: 29%

Elf Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a leading cosmetics brand in the United States. With a mindshare of 29%, Elf Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is ranked by Mindshare as one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States.

9. YouTube

Mindshare percentage: 29.1%

Of all survey respondents, 29.1% of teens considered YouTube as their primary viewing application. YouTube by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a leading video-sharing and viewing application and is also used by business owners to sell their products.

8. Bathing and body work

Mindshare percentage: 31%

Bath & Body Works ranked among the top brands used by Gen Z with a mindshare of 31%. Other popular brands under the fragrance category include Sol de Janeiro, Victoria’s Secret, Ariana Grande and Dior.

7. Upside Down

Mindshare percentage: 32%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is one of the top brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare. Ulta is a beauty brand based in the United States.

6. Nike

Average percentage of mindshare: 34.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is ranked as one of the top 20 brands among Gen Z in the United States based on mindshare, with an average percentage of mindshare of 48%. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) had a 61% share in footwear, 35% in clothing and 7% as a leading online store. This was followed by popular brands like Converse, Adidas, New Balance and Vans.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers attractive products to Generation Z with targeted marketing.

