Top 20 BigLaw firms pleased with associates' pay raises - Above the Law

For the most profitable and biggest in BigLaw, it’s only a matter of time until they raise associate pay. As Cravath showed his hand earlier this week, if you want to recruit and retain elite legal talent, you’ll have to respond to the new market standard on compensation.

Reaching #15 in the Am Law 100 rankings with gross revenues of $2,150,365,000 last year, Simpson Thatcher certainly stands out. And now they are paying such associates.

The new compensation grid at Simpson is as follows, effective January 1:

class year 2024 annual salary class of 2023 $225,000 class of 2022 $235,000 class of 2021 $260,000 class of 2020 $310,000 class of 2019 $365,000 class of 2018 $390,000 class of 2017 $420,000 class of 2016 $435,000

Plus bonus news, even up to market standards.

class year year end bonus class of 2023 $15,000 (prorated) class of 2022 $20,000 class of 2021 $30,000 class of 2020 $57,500 class of 2019 $75,000 class of 2018 $90,000 class of 2017 $105,000 class of 2016 $115,000

The bonus will be paid on December 29.

